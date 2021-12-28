Nano Copper Oxide Market CAGR of 25.4% 2021 Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2030

Nano copper oxide is a brownish-black or red colored nanoparticle, available as powder or dispersions in the market. Some of the specialties of the material include its interesting optical, catalytic, mechanical, and electrical properties. It is majorly incorporated in catalysts and electrical & electronics application. Some of the other end-user industries of nano copper oxide are coatings, sensors, lubricants, energy storage & conversion, and academics & research.

It also bears anti-microbial properties and is preferred over other antimicrobial nanoparticles such as nano zinc oxide & nano silver due to less price. As per Report Ocean, the global demand for nano copper oxide was valued at $24,660 thousand in 2015 and is expected to expand with a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period to reach a value of $120,670 million in 2022.

The nano copper oxide market is currently in its developing stage as it is being used in several industries and various researches are going on to find its new applications. The global nano copper market is expected to register significant growth in the forecast period with Asia-Pacific as the fastest growing region.

Currently, North America is the major market for nano copper oxide. The factors that drive the market are growth in demand for energy storage devices and increase in demand for electronic equipment. However, the toxicity of the nanomaterial to human and aquatic life may restrict its market growth. The continuous research & development supported by government and increase in number of end-users are projected to provide substantial opportunities to the industry player across the value chain.

The report segments the nano copper oxide market on the basis of end-user and geography. On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into electrical & electronics, paints & coatings, catalysts, energy storage, and others. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Recent advancements in the nano copper oxide market majorly includes research and development activities to find new commercial avenues. It is now used in semiconductors, anti-microbial products, as well as solar devices. Recently, in November 2015, Israel based company Nano Dimension has filed patent for oxidation resistant conductive copper ink.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as American Elements, Inframat Corporation, Hongwu International Group Ltd., NaBond Technologies Co., Nanocomposix, Nanoshel LLC, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc., PlasmaChem GmbH, SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc., and US Research Nanomaterials, Inc. are also provided in this report.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global nano copper oxide market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2014 and 2022.

Geographically, the nano copper oxide market is analyzed based on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with analysis of major countries in each region.

This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain is presented to interpret the competitive environment across the geographies.

This report entails detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2022, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2014 to 2022 in terms of revenue and volume.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Nano Copper Oxide Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Nano Copper Oxide Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

The World Nano Copper Oxide Market is segmented as below:

By End-User

Electricals & Electronics

Paints & Coatings

Catalysts

Energy Storage

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Players

American Elements

Inframat Corporation

Hongwu International Group Ltd.

NaBond Technologies Co.

Nanocomposix

Nanoshel LLC

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.

PlasmaChem GmbH

SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc.

US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

Other major players in the industry are

Beijing Nachen S&T Ltd.

Nanjing Emperor Nano Material Co., Ltd.

Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH

Nanotechnology, Inc.

Quantumsphere

Reade Advanced Materials

Sigma Aldrich

Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Strem Chemicals

Sun Innovations

Yong-Zhen Technomaterial Co. Ltd.

