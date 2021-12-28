Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market 2021: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen

Cerium is the most abundant of rare earth metals found in the earth’s crust. Several cerium-carbonate, -phosphate, -silicate, and -(hydr)oxide minerals have been historically mined and processed for industrial as well as pharmaceutical applications.

Cerium is found in a variety of mineral classes such as phosphates, carbonates, silicates, oxides and hydroxides. Main sources of industrial cerium include the phosphate mineral monazite and the carbonate mineral bastnasite. Cerium oxide nanoparticle can be synthesized by a number of techniques such as solvothermal, hydrothermal, aqueous precipitation, thermal decomposition, reversed micelles and flame spray methods, while maintaining control of its size and properties.

Cerium oxide nanoparticle are used in environmental monitoring and remediation due to their novel chemical and physical attributes, to counteract environmental pollution. Heavy investment in R&D activities by government organizations is expected to propel the market growth. However, extended research timelines incur high cost to companies, which restricts the growth of the market. The report segments the world cerium oxide nanoparticles market based on application and region.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into energy storage, polishing, catalyst, personal care & cosmetic products, biomedical and others. Furthermore, the report is segmented based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the aforementioned applications is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Business agreements, collaboration and product launch are the leading strategies adopted by key players to strengthen their geographical outreach. PlasmaChem GmbH, Melorium Technologies, Inc., and Nanophase Technologies Corporation are the major companies who have adopted collaborations, supply and manufacturing agreements, and product launch as their key business strategy. The market players profiled in this report are cerium oxide nanoparticles manufacturers who either use it internally in some applications, or supply it to other end-users in the industry.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players in the report are:

Strem Chemicals, Inc.

PlasmaChem GmbH

Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd.

Meliorum Technologies, Inc.

Skyspring Nanomaterials, Inc.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

American Elements

Inframat Advanced Materials

NYACOL Nano Technologies, Inc.

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.

Other players in the value chain include Reinste Nano Ventures Pvt. Ltd., and EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres Co. Ltd., Ionic Liquids Technologies Inc., Chengdu Alpha Nano Technology Co., Ltd. and Nanocerox, Inc.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The study provides an in-depth quantitative analysis of the world cerium oxide nanoparticles market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2022 to identify the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on.

Extensive analysis of application forecasts the various types of cerium oxide nanoparticles that can be used in different end-user applications.

Competitive analysis highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments that affect the market behavior.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions are provided that determines the prevailing opportunities there.

Analysis of key market players and their strategies are discussed to identify the competitive outlook.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market , including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

The world Cerium oxide nanoparticles market is segmented based on Application, method of synthesis, and geography.

By Application

Energy Storage

Polishing

Catalyst

Personal Care & Cosmetic Products

Biomedical

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexic

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Taiwan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

