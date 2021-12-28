Carbon Nanotubes Market CAGR of 20.6% 2021 Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Report Ocean

Carbon nanotube (CNT) is an allotrope of carbon with a cylindrical nanostructure. CNT contains a large group of thin hollow fibrous nanomaterial exhibiting different physio-chemical properties. CNT exhibits remarkable characteristics such as electrical, optical, and thermal conductivity; tensile strength; and chemical reactivity, which increase their applicability in industries including aerospace & defense, automotive, construction, electricals & electronics, life science & healthcare, personal care, and others.

These properties and applications of CNTs depends on the type and quality of materials used for manufacturing them. The world carbon nanotubes market was $1,033 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $3,812 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 20.6% from 2016 to 2022.

The characteristic properties of CNTs, such as high tensile strength, electrical conductivity and current carrying capacity, gas & energy storage capacity, are the major factors driving their adoption for various applications. Rising demand form end use industries is expected to drive CNT market worldwide. However, high manufacturing cost and low commercial penetration in various applications are the major restricting factors for the industry. Carbon nanotubes is a core research and development-based industry, and is in the nascent phase of commercialization. Market players have taken significant efforts to reduce cost and improve performance to expand their penetration across various industry verticals.

The world carbon nanotubes market is segmented based on type into single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNT) and multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNT). MWCNT segment hold the largest market share in the industry. However, single-walled carbon nanotubes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 35% during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market is segmented on the basis of applications into structural polymer composites, conductive polymer composites, conductive adhesives, fire retardant plastics, metal matrix composites, Li-ion battery electrodes, and others including rubber tire reinforcement. Li-ion battery electrodes and conductive polymer composites jointly account for more than two-thirds share of the market.

The report segments the carbon nanotubes market based on end users into aerospace & defense, electricals & electronics, automotive, energy, sporting goods, industrial, and others. Sporting goods is expected to be the fastest growing segment by 2022, registering a CAGR of 25.2% (in terms of volumes) during the forecast period. The market is categorized on the basis of four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by North America and Europe.

Key Companies profiles in the market are:

Arkema

Future Carbon GmbH

Cnano Technology Limited

Nanocyl S.A.

OCSiAl

Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc.

Klean Industries Inc.

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Unidym Inc.

Toray Industries, Inc.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global carbon nanotubes market is provided in the report.

The segmentation of the carbon nanotubes market based on region is provided to understand the ongoing trends across various geographies.

Exhaustive analysis of the world carbon nanotubes market by end user helps in understanding the penetration level of carbon nanotubes in various applications across different regions and countries.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of CNT helps in understanding the competitive scenario across various geographies.

In-depth analyses of current research and developments in the carbon nanotubes market is provided along with key market dynamic factors to understand the market dynamics.

The report provides quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations for the period of 2014-2022 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders in the market.

Key players in the carbon nanotubes market have been profiled in the report and their strategies have been analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Carbon Nanotubes Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Carbon Nanotubes Market including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

The world carbon nanotubes market is segmented as below:

World Carbon Nanotubes Market – By Type

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs)

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs)

World Carbon Nanotubes Market – By Application

Structural Polymer Composites

Conductive Polymer Composites

Conductive Adhesives

Fire Retardant Plastics

Metal Matrix Composites

Li-ion Battery Electrodes

Others

World Carbon Nanotubes Market – By End User

Electricals & Electronics

Aerospace & Defence

Energy

Sporting Gods

Automotive

Industrial

Others

World Carbon Nanotubes Market – By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

Company Profiles

