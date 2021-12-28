Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market 2021: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is a semi-crystalline, high-temperature performance polymer possessing aromatic rings linked with sulfides. It belongs to a family of high-performance thermoplastics that include specialty nylons, sulfone polymers, liquid crystal polymers, aromatic polyketones, polyetherimides, and others. PPS offers exceptional properties such as lightweight, heat resistance, tensile strength, and electrical conductivity. Polyphenylene sulfide is a high performance thermoplastic that are widely used in manufacturing components of automotive and electrical & electronics industry.

The world polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) market is expected grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2016 to 2022 and would reach$1,856 million by 2022 from 2015 market value of $982 million.

The world PPS market is anticipated to register substantial growth in the near future owing to increase in demand from various sectors such as automotive, electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Major factors expected to drive the market include increase in the consumption of PPS compound for high temperature applications due to its superior performance and mechanical characteristics and rise in advancement in automotive and electrical & electronics industry.Rise in PPS consumption in coating applications owing to its excellent electrical properties, chemical resistance, and high heat resistance has increased its demand. In addition, high consumption in food processing equipment, non-stick cookware, and chemical processing is estimated to stimulate market penetration during the forecast period. However, the presence of substitutes, including polyether ether ketone (PEEK) and polyethylenimine (PEI), and the fluctuation in raw material prices restrain the growth.

The report segments the PPS market on the basis of application and geography. On the basis of application, it is divided into automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial, aerospace, medical/healthcare, and others. Automotive was the largest application segment, in terms of value, in 2014, and is expected to show a significant growth in the future.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2015, Asia-Pacific occupied the largest share in the global PPS market, followed by North America and Europe. Improving economies and increased demand from automotive, electrical & electronics industry drives the PPS market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Expansion and product launch covers 54% and 21% share, respectively, out of the total number of strategies adopted by the leading companies from 2011 to 2016. The market dominance of these companies is characterized by their vast product portfolio of PPS and strong distribution network.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, future estimations, and dynamics from 2014 to 2022 of the global PPS market, which assists to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Geographically, the market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Exhaustive analysis predicts the applications that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors highlights the competitive scenario across the geographies.

An in-depth analysis of current research and developments within the market is provided with key dynamic factors that interpret the market behavior.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which portrays the competitive outlook.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The World PPS Market is segmented as:

By Application

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Industrial

Medical/Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Toray

SK Chemicals

Celanese Corporation

DIC Corporation

Solvay

Tosoh Corporation

Kureha Corporation

Chengdu Letian Plastic Co. Ltd.

ALBIS

SABIC

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

