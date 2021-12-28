Silicones Market 2021 Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2030

Silicones are high-performance oligomers or polymers with an alternating siliconoxygen backbone, formed with aliphatic or aromatic side groups. They are considered as a modern class of synthetic materials in which siloxane functional group forms the backbone and can take a variety of physical forms such as solids, semi-viscous pastes, oils, and more.

They are produced by reacting silicon with methyl chloride and further reaction with water. Silicones are resistant to high & low temperatures and find applications in several products used across a wide range of end-user industries. Manufacturers of silicone are carefully complying with the regulations and norms drawn by the public authorities from the U.S., Europe, and Asia to safeguard human health and the environment.

There are myriad growth drivers for the world silicones market, of which the most important is the rapid growth of building & construction and electronic end-use sectors, especially in Asia-Pacific. Silicones are mainly used as adhesives, sealants, and coatings in these sectors. In addition, silicone rubbers are widely used as sculptor materials make accurate reproductions of original sculpture.

Silicone-based products also contribute toward energy savings and greenhouse-gas emission reduction, which increases its popularity in the end-user market. Rising cost of key raw materials, methyl chloride & silicon metal, hinders the market growth. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, such as India, Indonesia, and Thailand, offer various opportunities for the silicones market owing to the rapidly growing end-user industries in these countries.

The world silicones market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography. Based on different types, the market is classified into elastomers, fluids, resins, and gels. Silicones find applications in various industries such as building & construction, transportation, electronics, medical, textile & leather, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The silicones market, with its surging demand in end applications, witnessed a high growth during the past few years, and this growth trend is estimated to continue in the future too. Key players in the market invest huge capital in R&D activities to develop enhanced products, which helps to meet current demand areas including advanced medical science. Major players in the silicones market are Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), and Bluestar Silicones International Co., Ltd. (France).

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the world silicones market and estimations from 2014 to 2022, including information about the current market situation, changing market dynamics, expected trends, and market intelligence.

The factors that drive and impede the growth of the world market are comprehensively analyzed in this study.

Porters Five Forces model and SWOT analysis illustrate the potency of buyers and sellers.

The report contains a comprehensive study of the key strategies adopted by companies to gain competitive advantage in the market.

Micro-level analysis is conducted based on type, end user, and region.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Silicones Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Silicones Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

SILICONE MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

BY TYPE

Elastomers

Fluids

Resins

Gels

BY END USER

Building & Construction

Transportation

Electronics

Medical

Textile & Leather

Others (Paints & Coatings, Cosmetics, Paper)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Turkey

Others

