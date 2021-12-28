Powder Coatings Market 2021 Global Industry Insights by Global Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen

Powder coatings possess significant durability and superior properties such as resistance to scratching, corrosion, abrasion, and chemicals. Powder coatings overspray can be reused leading to maximum utilization and cost cutting.

There are no solvents in powder coatings, and therefore they offer maximum compliance with the increasing environment regulations, leading to their increasing acceptance over liquid coatings. The global powder coatings market is estimated to reach $12,332 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2016 to 2022.

Growing adoption, coupled with government support, is the key driving factor of the market during the forecast period. In addition, technological advancements and growth in application industries, such as appliances, automotive, furniture, and medical, supplement the world market for powder coatings. However, difficulty in applying thin coats may impede the growth, owing to the emergence of any cost alternative product into the market.

Based on the type of powder coatings, the market is segmented into thermoset and thermoplastic. Thermoset polymers are further segmented into resin type, namely epoxy, epoxy polyester hybrid, and acrylic. Thermoplastic is further divided into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyurethane, nylon, polyolefin, and polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF). Technological developments in production processes are likely to lower the cost of production, resulting in reduction in prices for powder coatings.

In the year 2015, the thermoset segment occupied more than half of the market share in terms of volume. Based on application, the market is segmented into architectural; appliances; automotive; furniture; agriculture, construction, and earthmoving equipment (ACE); general industrial; and others. Based on the coating method, the market is classified into electrostatic spray and fluidized bed technique.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In the year 2015, Asia-Pacific occupied the largest share in the global powder coatings market, with China and India as major countries contributing to the growth. Increasing population and rising adoption of solvent-free and volatile organic compound (VOC) free coatings are significant factors leading to the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Companies adopt agreement, product launch, expansion, mergers, and agreements to gain a competitive advantage in this market. For example, in 2015, AkzoNobel established a sixth powder coating manufacturing plant in the Middle East to increase the capacity for Interpon and Resicoat products. This helped it to expand its geographical outreach and distribute its products in the Middle East market. The key players profiled in the report include BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Berger Paints, IFS Coatings, Tiger Coatings, The Valspar Corporation, and Sherwin Williams.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The report provides extensive analysis of factors that drive or restrict the growth of the world powder coatings market.

The market projections for the period 2014-2022 have been included coupled with the impacting factors.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders in understanding the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption pattern of powder coatings for different applications across various end-user industries.

SWOT analysis facilitates the study of internal environment of leading companies for strategy formulation.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Powder Coatings Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Powder Coatings Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

POWDER COATINGS MARKET SEGMENTS:

Market by Resin Type

Thermoset

Epoxy

Polyester

Epoxy Polyester Hybrid

Acrylic

Thermoplastic

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Nylon

Polyolefin

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Market by Coating Method

Electrostatic Spray

Fluidized Bed

Market by Application

Appliances

Automotive

Architectural

Furniture

Agriculture, Construction, and Earthmoving Equipment (ACE)

General Industrial

Others (Gas Tanks, Pipelines)

Market by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Africa

Rest of LAMEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Powder Coatings Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

