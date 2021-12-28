Activated Carbon Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report

Activated carbon is processed carbon with small, low-volume pores to increase surface area for chemical reactions and adsorption. Organic material with high carbon content is processed to manufacture activated carbon. Physical adsorption is main property of activated carbon which is useful for purification, decaffeination, metal finishing, medicine, filters and removal of pollutant, fuel storage many more.

Liquid and gaseous phase of activated carbon enhances its uses in removal of lead, dissolved radon, other odor-causing compounds and mercury. The benefits offered by the activated carbon sector will drive the sector worldwide. Besides this, activated coal industry shows exponential growth in North America and Europe. World activated carbon market would reach 2,776 kilo tons and $5,129 million corresponding revenues by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.83% and 9.32%, respectively from 2016 to 2022.

The serious health risks by drinking impure waters are rising constantly among consumers. Enhanced drinking water treatments, growing automobile ownership rates and increasing manufacturing and environmental standards are supporting growth of activated carbon industry. Various countries including China and India among others are heavily investing in water purification plants which is expected to raise the demand for activated carbon.

Increase in growth of government subsidies and industrialization is also driving activated carbon sector. Moreover, growing demand in mercury control technology for industrial air purification applications is also one the major driver for the market. Companies are adopting geographic expansion and new product development as the major key strategies to sustain in the market.

Increasing need of water treatment plants due to water scarcity and pollutions is major driver of this market. Furthermore, strict environment regulations to control carbon and pollutants emission are increasing demand for activated carbon applications in of mercury removal plants. Activated carbon sector is increasing with increase in industrialisation and urbanization. Government is focusing to keep environment healthy in terms of safe water and air for living beings; moreover providing subsidies to industries such as power generation industry to control pollution.

High concerns about health issues by consuming contaminated water and air, by people, has increased the applications of activated carbon in purification, health & beverage processing, pharmaceutical & medical, automotive and many more. High price of raw material is restricting growth of market. Moreover, high pollution level, high per capita income, new product developments and launches is creating opportunity to boost growth of activated carbon industry in upcoming years.

The market can be segmented on the basis of product type, geography, application, end use. On the basis of product type, the market can be divided as powdered activated carbon, granular activated carbon and others. Classification by application is done as liquid phase and gaseous phase. Industrial air purification, mercury removal standards are contributing constantly in demand for powdered activated carbon market. Segmentation by end-use includes water treatment, food & beverage processing, pharmaceutical & medical, automotive, air purification and others. By geography, market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Further, North America is bifurcated into the U.S., Mexico and Canada whereas Europe have been segmented into U.K., Russia, Germany, Italy, France and rest of Europe. The countries covered under Asia-Pacific are China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and rest of Asia-Pacific. LAMEA includes Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Top Winning Strategies adopted by players in Activated Carbon Market

Activated Carbon Market Research Report, Size & Industry Analysis

Key players largely adopt expansion as their key growth strategy. Almost 45% of the strategies that are adopted by key players of this market are business expansion. Agreements & partnerships, acquisitions & mergers, product launch and joint venture are other prominent strategies adopted by key players in order to remain competitive in the activated carbon market. These strategies have accounted for 18%, 18%, 14% and 5% of the overall key strategies, respectively.

ACTIVATED CARBON MARKET KEY BENEFITS

This activated charcoal industry report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends. Moreover, the emerging market trends and dynamics in the world activated coal market.

In-depth activated carbon market report is prepared by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2014 and 2022

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive the growth of the industry is provided. Factors restraining the progress of the activated carbon market size are thoroughly discussed during the research

The activated carbon market research report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2022, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities

Exhaustive analysis of the world market by type helps in understanding the types of activated carbon that are currently being used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of activated carbon) helps in understanding the competitive scenario in the activated carbon industry across the geographies

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Activated Carbon Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Activated Carbon Market including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use, application and geography.

Market by Product Type

Powdered

Granular

Others

Market by End Use

Water Treatment

Food & Beverage Processing

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Automotive

Air purification

Others

Market by Application

Liquid phase

Gaseous phase

Market by Geography

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Russia

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Activated Carbon Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

