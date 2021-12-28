Asphalt Additives Market 2021: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen

Asphalt additives are crucial towards sustainable development of roads and household infrastructure. In addition, asphalt additives enhance the efficiency and overall life of the roads when mixed with the paving grade asphalt thus demand for such additives is gaining prominence across the globe.

The world asphalt additives market is expected to reach $2,302 million through 2022, from 2015 market value of $1,433 registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the analysis period.

Request Sample

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31421

Increasing demand for asphalt from construction industry, growing conformity with latest manufacturing standards, and rapid urbanization are the key factors driving the growth of the asphalt additives market growth. However, changing regulatory environment coupled with the low consumer awareness may hamper the market growth during the analysis period.

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into polymerized asphalt cement, novophalt, multigrade asphalt cement, polyester modifier, and others. In 2015, the polymerized asphalt cement (PAC) segment occupied around half of the overall asphalt additives market, in volume terms as PAC enhances the ability of asphalt to combat fatigue and cracks.

Based on end user of asphalt additives, the market is segmented into road construction, road paving, airport runaway, parking lots, roofing, and others. In 2015, the road construction application segment accounted for more than half of the world asphalt additives market owing to rising urban migration and demographic shifts across the globe.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31421

Furthermore, the market has been segmented on the basis of geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In addition, the consumption of asphalt additives in different countries has also been included in the report. In 2015, Asia-Pacific occupied two-fifths of the total asphalt additives market, in volume terms. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the analysis period.

The leading companies in this market have been proactively working towards the launch of new products to sustain in the market. The major companies profiled in the report includes:

Evonik Industries AG

Tri-Chem Industries

Ingevity, AkzoNobel N.V.

E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

Kao Corporation

ArrMaz

The Arkema Group.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31421

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world asphalt additives market.

The market projections for the period 2014-2022 have been included along with the impacting factors.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to help the stakeholders in understanding the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of asphalt additives in different applications across different end user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Asphalt Additives Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31421

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Asphalt Additives Market , including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

World asphalt additives market is segmented as:

World asphalt additives market By Type

Polymerized asphalt cement

Novophalt

Multigrade asphalt cement

Polyester modifier

Others

World asphalt additives market By Application

Road Construction

Road paving

Airport Runaway

Parking lots

Roofing

Others

World asphalt additives market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Germany

France

Turkey

UK

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Others

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Others

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Asphalt Additives Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31421

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31421

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/