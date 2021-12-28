Bio Based Lubricants Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: 2021 Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share | by Report ocean

Bio-based lubricants are produced from natural sources, such as vegetable oils, plant residues, and animals. The increased environmental concerns have led to the extensive use of bio-based lubricants as they are renewable and biodegradable in nature.

Bio-based lubricants obtained from vegetable oils are preferred over those from animal fat owing to their much stable viscosity indexes, high flash points, high lubricity, and non-toxicity during disposal. Vegetable oils such as rapeseed oil, sunflower oil, corn, canola, soybean oil, and coconut oil are used extensively for production of these lubricants.

In 2015, world bio-based lubricants market generated a revenue of $1,924 million, which is expected to reach $2,799 million through 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during 2016-2022. Factors such as stringent government regulations on petroleum based lubricant, volatile crude oil prices, and tax incentives to the bio-based producers drive the market. However, higher prices of bio-lubricants as compared to other petroleum based oils is expected to hamper the growth.

The bio-based lubricants market is segmented on the basis of raw material, end-user industry, application, and geography. Based on the raw material, it is divided into lubricants produced from vegetable oils or animal sources. According to the end-user industry, the segmentation includes transportation and industrial. Bio-based lubricants have various applications such as hydraulic fluid, metal working fluids, greases, high performance oils, penetrating lubricants, food grade lubricants, and many others.

Geographically, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe is the largest bio-based lubricants consumer due to the stringent government regulations against the use of conventional lubricants and ongoing R&D activities in this field.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Bio Based Lubricants Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Bio Based Lubricants Market , including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Key market segments

The world bio-based lubricants market segmentation is illustrated below:

BY RAW MATERIAL

Vegetable Oils

Animal Fat

BY END-USER INDUSTRY

Transportation

Industrial

BY APPLICATION

Hydraulic Fluid

Metal Working Fluids

Greases

High Performance Oils

Penetrating Lubricants

Food Grade Lubricants

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Finland

Netherlands

Spain

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Indonesia

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Argentina

Brazil

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

The leading companies in this market have been proactively working towards the launch as well as approval of new products. The major companies profiled in the report include:

Total S.A.

ExxonMobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Chevron Corporation

BP p.l.c.

Renewable Lubricants, Inc.

Panolin AG

Environmental Lubricants Manufacturing, Inc.

BioBlend Renewable Resources

Houghton International, Inc.

Other players that are active across the value chain of bio-based lubricants include:

Ineos Bio

GreenHunter

Brasil Ecodiesel

Archer Daniel Midland Co.

Infineum International Ltd.

Tianhe Chemicals Group

