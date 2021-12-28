Nanomaterials Market CAGR of 20.7% 2021 Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive

Nanomaterials possess nanoscale dimensions ranging from 1 to 100 nanometers. They occur naturally or can be engineered with specific properties such as size, shape, surface, and chemistry. Volcanic ash and forest fibers are some of the examples of natural nanomaterials, whereas carbon nanotubes, quantum dots, and others are engineered nanomaterials.

They have better strength, resistivity, conductivity, and optical absorption compared to the atoms. Relative-surface area is one of the key factors that enhance the properties of nanomaterials. The demand for nanomaterials has increased across diverse industry applications owing to their exceptional physio-chemical properties which enhances the performance of the end product.

The world nanomaterials market is expected to reach $55,016 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 20.7% from 2016 to 2022.

Nanomaterials are used in environmental monitoring and remediation due to their novel chemical and physical attributes to counteract environmental pollution which is one of the important growth driver for this market. Heavy investment in R&D activities by government organizations is expected to propel the market growth. However, extended research timelines incur high cost to companies, which restricts the growth of the market.

Compared to conventional bulk materials, nanomaterials exhibit unique physical properties such as electrical, catalytic, magnetic, mechanical, thermal, or imaging features owing to which it is getting wide penetration in various end-user industries. Healthcare, electronics, and aviation industries have adopted nanomaterials for product development. The government of various countries across the globe have invested in innovations of nanomaterials. Under the National Nanotechnology Initiative, the U.S. Government allocated $1.5 billion to support innovations and product development in the nanotechnology sector, which would lead to intense competition in the market.

The report segments the nanomaterials market on the basis of material, end user, and geography. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into carbon-based nanomaterials, metal and non-metal oxides, metals, dendrimers, nanoclay, and nanocellulose. Furthermore, carbon-based nanomaterials are segmented into carbon nanotubes, fullerenes & POSS, and graphene.

The metal oxides segment is further divided into titanium dioxide, zinc dioxide, silicon dioxide, aluminum oxide, and others. The metals segment is further divided into silver, gold, nickel, and quantum dots. The nanomaterials market is also segment on the basis of end-user industries such as paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, healthcare & life science, energy, electronics & consumer goods, personal care and others. The report is further segmented on the basis of four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players profiled in the report include

Ahlstrom

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Arkema Group

CNano Technologies Ltd.

Daiken Chemicals

DuPont

Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd.

MKnano

Nanoco

Nanocyl S.A.

NanoIntegris

Nanophase Technologies Inc.

Nanosys Inc.

Southern Clay Products, Inc.

TDA Research

Umicore NanoMaterials

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging dynamics of the world nanomaterials market.

In-depth analysis of the market has been done in this report based on market estimations of the key market segments for the period of 2014-2022.

The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with the analysis of major countries in these regions.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the world nanomaterials market is provided in the report.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2014 to 2022 in terms of revenue and volume.

Exhaustive analysis of the world nanomaterials market by type helps in understanding the trending products available for commercial usage.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers of nanomaterials helps in understanding the competitive scenario among industry participants across various geographies.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Nanomaterials Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Nanomaterials Market , including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

NANOMATERIALS MARKET SEGMENT:

The World Nanomaterials Market is segmented as below:

By Type of Material

Carbon-based Nanomaterials

Carbon Nanotubes

Fullerenes & POSS

Graphene

Metal & Non-Metal Oxides

Titanium Dioxide

Zinc Oxide

Silicon Dioxide

Aluminum Oxide

Cerium Oxide

Antimony Tin Oxide

Copper Oxide

Bismuth Oxide

Cobalt Oxide

Iron Oxide

Magnesium Oxide

Manganese Oxide

Zirconium Oxide

Metals

Silver

Gold

Nickel

Quantum Dots

Dendrimers

Nanoclay

Nanocellulose

By End-Use

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Health Care & Life Science

Energy

Electronics & Consumer Goods

Personal Care

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

