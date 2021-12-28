Hydrophobic Coatings Market 2021 Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Report ocean

Water causes damage to the substrates as it carries many deleterious elements, such as chlorides and dirt, into the porous substrates like concrete. Hydrophobic coatings on the substrates efficiently protect the assets from water damage, and thus increase the durability of the materials.

These coatings possess significant durability and superior properties such as self-cleanliness and resistance to corrosion, abrasion, and chemicals. In the year 2015, the global hydrophobic coatings market was valued at $1,628 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $2,471 million by 2022.

Increase in demand for hydrophobic coating globally due to their remarkable properties, rise in modernization, and growth in concern towards protecting the substrate against environmental agents. Moreover, they can be applied to any surface regardless of its composition such as plastic, glass, and metals. The market for hydrophobic coatings is also driven by the requirement of aesthetic appeal in the automotive industry. However, these coatings loaded with nanoparticles, such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide are not stable, for long term and lose their hydrophobicity when exposed to UV radiation.

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into polysiloxanes, fluoro alkylsilanes, fluoropolymers, and others. In terms of fabrication method, the market is segmented as chemical vapor deposition, phase separation, sol gel process, electrospinning, and etching. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into building & construction, automotive, aerospace, marine, and others. In the year 2015, building & construction application held the maximum share in the hydrophobic coatings market.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific occupied the largest share in the market, with China and India as major countries contributing to the growth in 2015. Significant factors that led to market growth in this region are the increase in population coupled with rise in adoption of water repellant coatings, especially in building & construction, and automotive application.

Leading companies have adopted product launches and expansions as key business strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the hydrophobic coatings market. For example, in April 2016, NEI Corporation launched an anti-fog durable coating named NANOMYTE SAF-100. This helped the company to expand its product portfolio and face competition. Key players profiled in the report include BASF SE, 3M, Abrisa Technologies, Aculon, NEI Corporation, P2I, DuPont, DryWired, Accucoat Inc., Oerlikon Metco Inc., and Nanex Company.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, future estimations, and dynamics from 2014 to 2022 of the global hydrophobic coatings market, which assist to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Geographically, the market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Exhaustive analysis predicts the applications that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors highlights the competitive scenario across the geographies.

An in-depth analysis of current research and developments within the market is provided with key dynamic factors that interpret the market behavior.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which portray the competitive outlook.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Hydrophobic Coatings Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leadingHydrophobic Coatings Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market is segmented as:

By Material

Polysiloxanes

Fluoro Alkylsilanes,

Fluoropolymers

Others

By Application

Building and Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Others

By Fabrication Method

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Phase Separation

Sol Gel Process

Electrospinning

Etching

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Africa

Rest of LAMEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Hydrophobic Coatings Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

