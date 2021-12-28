Fiber Laser Market CAGR of 11.7% Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Player | by Report ocean

Fiber lasers are devices, which are optically pumped and most commonly with laser diodes but in a few cases with other fiber lasers. The optics used in these systems are usually fiber components, with most or all of the components fiber-coupled to one another.

In some systems, bulk optics are used, and sometimes an internal fiber-coupling system is combined with external bulk optics. Global fiber laser market was valued at $1,443 million in 2015 and is growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $3,113 million by 2022.

Improved performance over other alternative technologies, less CO2 emission, and less power consumption drive the fiber laser market. The performance and utilization of fiber lasers continually expand with innovative progressions that give generous cost and vitality to end users when contrasted with alternate technologies. Better innovation implies fiber lasers become stronger, more effective, and more energy efficient than any time in the recent past.

The global fiber laser market is segmented on the basis of various parameters such as type, application, and geography. Based on fiber laser type, the market is classified into infrared fiber laser, ultraviolet fiber laser, ultrafast fiber laser, and visible fiber laser. Further on the basis of application, the market is divided into high power, marking, fine processing, and micro processing. Geographically, the global fiber laser market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top players in the market invest huge capital in R&D activities to develop enhanced products to cater the current demand. Some of the major players in the fiber laser market are IPG Photonics Corporation, Coherent Inc., Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc., Apollo Instruments Inc., Amonics Ltd., NKT Photonics, and Keopsys Group.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Fiber Laser Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Fiber Laser Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The fiber laser market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.

BY TYPE

Infrared Fiber Laser

Ultraviolet Fiber Laser

Ultrafast Fiber Laser

Picosecond Fiber Laser

Femtosecond Fiber Laser

Visible Fiber Laser

Quasi-CW Green Fiber Laser

Nanosecond Fiber Laser

BY APPLICATION

High Power

Cutting

Flat Sheet Cutting

Tube Cutting

3D Cutting

Welding & Other

Power Train

Tube Welding

Car Body Scanner Welding

Car Body Seam Welding/Brazing

Others

Marking

Fine Processing

Micro Processing

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

South Africa

Brazil

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Amonics Ltd.

Apollo Instruments Inc.

Coherent Inc.

IPG Photonics Corporation

Jenoptik Laser GmbH

Keopsys Group

NKT Photonics A/S

Quantel Group

ROFIN-SINAR Technologies Inc.

Toptica Photonics AG

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Newport Corp.

Trumpf Inc.

3S Photonics S.A.S.

Active Fiber Systems GmbH

Advalue Photonics

Calmar Laser Inc.

Clark MXR Inc.

EKSPLA, ELUXI Ltd.

EOLITE Systems

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Fianium Ltd.

FiberLAST Inc.

GSI Group Inc.

Hypertherm Inc.

IMRA America Inc.

JDS Uniphase Corp.

Maxphotonics Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Cable Industries Ltd.

Miyachi Unitek Corp.

Mobius Photonics Inc.

Nufern Inc.

Nuphoton Technologies Inc.

Prima Electro North America LLC

PolarOnyx Inc.

Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co. Ltd.

