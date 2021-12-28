Nano Silver Market 2021 Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Report ocean

Nano silver finds major use as a functional component in a variety of products as it is highly efficient at absorbing and scattering light. These particles are highly interactive with light and possess excellent electric conductivity and other properties that help in system designing. It is, therefore, most commonly used in touch screen applications. Spherical nano silver is tunable to peak wavelength by altering its refractive index.



Nano silver is expected to face a moderate threat of substitution from other transparent conducting materials such as indium tin oxide (ITO) that may hinder its market growth. However, currently, nano silver is the only transparent conducting material with the ability to deliver flexibility to sensor and display designs. These features of nano silver along with the ongoing trend of using silver nanowires in various applications are expected to fuel the market growth.

It has high demand in Europe, U.S., as well as emerging economies such as China, India, and others. The rise in demand of numerous applications and government support for R&D to find new commercial avenues could result in substantial market growth in the near future. However, toxicity after a certain amount and high cost could restrain the market growth.



The report segments the nano silver market on the basis of end user industry, method of synthesis, and geographical regions. On the basis of end user industry, the market is segmented into electrical & electronics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, clothing & textile, personal care & cosmetics, water treatment, and others. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the aforementioned applications is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key players have focused on mergers& acquisitions and strategic collaborations to increase their market share. For instance, in December 2013, Cambrios Technologies Corp. and 3M Company jointly announced that the latter would be marketing a range of products based on conductors made from Cambrios silver nanowire ink, aimed to control display pixels.

Other players in the value chain include Agfa Specialty Products, Reinste Nano Venture Pvt. Ltd., Carestream Health, Inc., Chengdu Huarui Industrial Co., Ltd., Zhengzhou Dongyao Nano Materials Co., Ltd., and Nano Labs Corp.



Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players in the report are:



Cambrios Technologies Corp.

Cima Nano Tech, Inc.

Blue Nano, Inc.

Applied Nanotech Holdings, Inc.

Advanced Nano Products

Ames Goldsmith Corporation

NovaCentrix Corp.

NanoMas Technologies

Silvix Co. Ltd.

ABC Nanotech, Ltd



COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Nano Silver Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Nano Silver Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.



KEY MARKET SEGMENT:



The world nano silver market is segmented based on end-user industry, method of synthesis, and geography.



By End-User Industry



Electrical & Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Clothing & Textiles

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Water Treatment

Others (Agriculture, Space Technology, Construction, and Detergents)



By Method of Synthesis



Physical Synthesis

Biological Synthesis

Chemical Reduction



By Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexic

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Taiwan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

