Acrylic Acid Market 2021 Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape and Analysis Research Report | by Report ocean

Acrylic acid is an organic compound with tart or acrid smell characteristic. It is mainly used as a feedstock in the production of acrylate esters. Acrylate esters have a broad spectrum of application in plastic additives, textiles, sealants, adhesives, and surface coatings. Industries develop and implement commercialized processes for producing acrylic acid from petrochemicals.

Manufacturers are using bio-based techniques to produce acrylic acid from renewable sources, such as, glycerol, and sugar, because of stringent regulations. Renewable feedstock shows cost competitive outcomes as compared to petrochemical routes.

Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31406

Soaring demand for superabsorbent polymers and widespread adoption of acrylic-based products in emerging economies, such as Asia-Pacific, are the factors that drive the acrylic acid market. Stringent government regulations are imposed on the use of acrylic acid because of environmental concerns in regions such as North America and Europe, which acts as a major restraint for the growth of this market.

Commercialization of bio-based acrylic acid and saturated demand for poly (methyl methacrylate) or PMMA resins in various industries is likely to present varied opportunities for the growth of this market. Hence, the producers of acrylic acid focus on R&D to find bio-based sources for the production of acrylic acid.

The acrylic acid market by derivative type is segmented into acrylic esters, acrylic polymers, and other derivatives. Acrylic polymers were the major type in 2015, and may continue to lead the market till 2022. These are widely used for coatings, binders, gun turrets, bomber noses, aircraft canopies, and in cosmetic industry among others. Acrylic polymers are popular for their stability, superior technology, and chemical purity because of which they are used in applications where there is a need for resistance to aging & weathering, transparency, and color stability.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31406

Acrylic acid end-user market is segmented into diapers, surface coatings, adhesives and sealants, plastic additive industry, water treatment industry, textiles, surfactants, and others. Currently, acrylic acid is majorly consumed in manufacturing diapers. The diaper segment is the fastest growing segment, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, and is expected to dominate the global acrylic acid market till 2022.

The acrylic acid market is segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2015, Asia-Pacific was the largest revenue-generating region, and it is likely to dominate the revenue streams up to 2022. LAMEA is the fastest growing region, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The region has a lucrative market for the production of crude acrylic acid owing to the presence of the worlds largest petrochemicals plays.

The key strategies adopted by the companies to expand in the acrylic acid market are expansions, joint ventures, and product launches. A strategic analysis of the companies reveals that most of the companies concentrate on product launch and expansion. These strategies resulted in the advancement of technology and diversification of the products in untapped areas. This led to diversification of their business in industries such as surfactants, surface coatings, adhesives, sealants, plastics additives, among others. Key companies profiled in the report include Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Arkema SA, Lubrizol Corporation, LG Chem LTD., Evonik Industries Ag, SIBUR, Myriant Corporation, SunVic Chemical Holdings Limited, and Hexion Inc.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31406

Key Benefits

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2015 to 2022, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Region-wise market conditions of acrylic acid are comprehensively analyzed in the report.

Exhaustive analysis of the world acrylic acid market by end consumption type helps in understanding the types of acrylic acid that are currently being used along with the variants that are likely to gain prominence in the future.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers of acrylic acid) helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographic regions.

SWOT analysis highlights the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities of leading companies operating in the market.

Key market players in this market are profiled in the report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help in understanding the competitive outlook of the world acrylic acid market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Acrylic Acid Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31406

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Acrylic Acid Market , including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

ACRYLIC ACID MARKET BY SEGMENTS:

By Derivative Type

Acrylic Esters

Methyl Acrylate

Ethyl Acrylate

Butyl Acrylate

Ethylhexyl Acrylate

Acrylic Polymers

Acrylic Elastomers

Superabsorbent Polymers

Water Treatment Polymers

Other Derivatives

Ammonium Polyacrylate

Cyanopolyacrylate

By End Use Segment

Diapers

Surface Coatings Industry

Adhesives & Sealants Industry

Plastic Additives Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Textiles

Surfactants

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Rest of NA

Europe

France

Germany

Rest of EU

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rep. of Korea

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Brazil

Middle East

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Acrylic Acid Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31406

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31406

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/