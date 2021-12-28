Polyurethane dispersion Market 2021 Segmentation Analysis, Key Players, Industry Share and Forecast by 2030 | Says Reportocean Research

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the Polyurethane dispersion market. The Polyurethane dispersion market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Polyurethane dispersion market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Polyurethane dispersion market both globally and regionally.

The global polyurethane dispersion market is predicted to reach USD 1237.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.28% over the assessment period.

Polyurethane dispersion is a colloidal dispersion, which is used to prepare polyurethane coatings and adhesives and can be broadly categorized into solvent based and water based. Polyurethane dispersion is used in various end-use applications such as coatings, leather finishing, adhesives & sealants, fiberglass sizing, paper & textile, and others due to their excellent properties such as high abrasion resistance, durability, and high elasticity.

Water-based polyurethane dispersion with high solid content and greater performance are replacing traditional solvent-based systems. These water-based polyurethane dispersions provide all properties of comparable solvent-based systems.

Among the type segment, water-based is foreseeable to register tremendous growth during the review period due to strict regulations regarding the use of solvent-based paints and coatings in numerous application. On the basis of the application, coatings application segment accounted for over 47% share in 2016 and is projected to witness a healthy CAGR of around 6.98% over the forecast period. The factor attributed to segmental growth is increasing application scope of coatings in the automotive and construction industry.

Moreover, increasing number of working professionals along with growing many startup firms has raised the demand for good quality interior and furniture, which is further raised the consumption of coatings and is likely to propel the demand for polyurethane dispersion over the assessment period. However, volatility in oil prices put a direct influence on the raw material prices, which is likely to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Regionally, Asia Pacific has emerged as the dominant region in the global polyurethane dispersion market and holds the maximum market share, in terms of both volume and value. In the Asia Pacific region, China has emerged as the largest market for polyurethane dispersion and India is expected to be the fastest growing market for polyurethane dispersion due to rapid urbanization and continuous growth of numerous end-use industries.

Regional Analysis

The global polyurethane dispersion (PUD) market is divided into five regions namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading market in polyurethane dispersion in 2016 and is estimated to witness a lucrative growth in the near future on account of increasing consumption various end-use industries such as leather finishing, automotive, and construction.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold around 37% share of the global market and is estimated to reach around USD 467.2 million at a CAGR of 6.59% during the review period. In the Asia Pacific, numerous countries such as Japan, India, and China are owing to the continuous growth of construction and automotive sector. China holds for around USD 161.7 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 269.7 million over the assessment period due to the continuous growth of various end-use industries.

North America emerged as the second largest polyurethane dispersion market in 2016, which is further trailed by Europe. European PUD market accounted for around 26% of the overall market share. In Europe, countries such as the U.K, France, Italy, and Germany are the leading contributors to the regional market share on account of rising automotive sector in this region. Germany holds the largest market for around USD 76.1 million in 2016 followed by the U.K owing to robust manufacturing base of automotive and other transportation.

In North America, the U.S. and Canada are estimated to hold the major share in the regional PUD market owing to improved lifestyle along with rising consumption of leather finished products in this region. Emerging economies of Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to witness above-average growth on account of growing consumer base for the automotive vehicle along with the continuous growth of building & construction sector specifically in Turkey, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

Segmentation

The polyurethane dispersion market is classified on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of the type, the market is categorized into water based and solvent based. On the basis of the application, the PUD market is classified into coatings, adhesives & sealants, leather finishing, paper & textile, fiberglass sizing, and others. On the basis of the region, the market is categorized into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key manufacturers operating in the global polyurethane dispersion market are The Lubrizol Corporation, Michelman, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Perstorp Holding AB, Lamberti S.p.A., LANXESS AG, Alberdingk Boley GmbH, Hauthaway Corporation, Chase Corporation, VCM Polyurethanes PVT. Ltd., allnex, Covestro AG, DowDuPont, Inc., BASF SE, and 3M.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o Italy

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

> Middle East & Africa

o UAE

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Findings

As per MRFR analysis, global polyurethane dispersion market was valued at USD 813.1 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,237.4 million at a CAGR of 6.28% during the assessment period. Among type, Solvent-based polyurethane dispersion accounted to hold around 52% of the global market share in 2016, expanding at the above average CAGR of 5.49%. Among the application segment, coatings segment accounted for 47% global market share and registering significant growth at a CAGR of 6.98%. Asia Pacific region estimated to hold over 37% share of the global market in 2016.

Intended Audience

> Polyurethane Dispersion manufacturers

> Traders and distributors of polyurethane dispersion

> Production process industries

> Potential investors

> Raw material suppliers

