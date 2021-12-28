Lubricant Additives Market 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, by Report ocean

Lubricant additives are organic or inorganic chemical compounds, which are either dissolved or suspended in order to improve the performance of lubricants and functional fluids. These compounds are utilized individually or formulated as a package according to end-use application.

The demand for lubricant additive is major in heavy duty and passenger car segments, followed by metalworking fluids and industrial engine oils in the industrial application segment, owing to the lubricant consumption. The major additive types include dispersants, viscosity index improvers, detergents, anti-wear agents, antioxidants, corrosion inhibitors, friction modifiers and emulsifiers, among others.

Request Sample

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31411

Increasing emergence of marine and aviation transportation, growing automotive industry and improved emission regulations in conjunction with fuel economy standards are driving the lubricant additives market growth. According to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), over 3.5 billion passengers travelled in 2015, an increase of 6.4% from last year, leading to rising frequency of flights and more frequent lubricant changes. However, higher drain intervals for high grade lubricants inhibit the market growth owing to lubricant solutions with decreased maintenance costs and servicing.

The world lubricant additive market, is expected to reach $17,153 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.6%. The world lubricant additives market is segmented based on type, application and geography.

The type segment is divided into dispersants, viscosity index improvers, detergents, anti-wear agents, antioxidants, corrosion inhibitors, friction modifiers, emulsifiers and others. By application, the market is bifurcated into automotive lubricants and industrial lubricants. Moreover, automotive lubricants are further segmented into heavy duty, passenger car and other automotive. In addition, industrial lubricants are divided into metalworking fluids, industrial engine oils, general industrial oils and others.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31411

Geographically the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. The rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific have tremendous potential for lubricant additives since the rapidly evolving lifestyle demographics are driving automotive sales and industrial development to surge.

Key players in this market are adopting product launch as key business strategy to expand their market share. For example, Evonik Industries AG introduced DYNAVIS technology in August 2015, for formulating hydraulic oils making significant savings in energy consumption, while Infineum launched SV600 in January 2016, a viscosity modifier which provides fuel economy advantages and benefits in soot & viscosity control. The key players profiled in world lubricant additives industry include BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Infineum International Limited, Chevron Oronite Company LLC, Chemtura Corporation, Lubrizol Corporation, Croda International PLC, Afton Chemical Corporation, Vanderbilt Chemicals LLC and Rhein Chemie Corporation.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31411

LUBRICANT ADDITIVES MARKET KEY BENEFITS

The report provides quantitative analysis of current market and estimations through 2015-2022 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

The projections in the report are based on current market trends and future market potential.

Comprehensive analysis of geographic regions helps in determining the prevailing opportunities in these regions.

SWOT analysis highlights the strength and opportunities of leading companies operating in the market.

Exhaustive analysis of the world lubricant additives market by type helps in understanding the varieties of additives that are currently being used and would gain prominence in the future.

Key market players within the lubricant additives market are profiled in the report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help in understanding the competitive outlook of the world lubricant additives market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Lubricant Additives Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31411

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Lubricant Additives Market including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

LUBRICANT ADDITIVES MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Type

Dispersants

Viscosity Index Improvers

Detergents

Anti-wear Agents

Antioxidants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Friction Modifiers

Emulsifiers

Others

By Application

Automotive

Heavy-Duty

Passenger Car

Other Automotive

Industrial

Metalworking Fluids

Industrial Engine Oils

General Industrial Oils

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Spain

U.K.

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Others

LAMEA

South Africa

Brazil

Others

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Lubricant Additives Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31411

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31411

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/