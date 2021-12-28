Hydrogel Market 2021 | Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players by Report ocean

Hydrogel is a water-insoluble polymer chain network that can retain high water content within its structure (about 90% water in the gel base). Hydrogels are used in hygiene products such as baby diapers, sanitary pads, adult incontinence pads, and soft contact lenses. In addition, they are increasingly used in wound care dressings for cleansing and debriding necrotic tissues in wounds. They are also used during the treatment of partial or thick wounds, necrotic wounds, burns, and autolytic debridement.



The world hydrogel market is estimated to garner $ 27.2 billion by 2022, registering a prominent CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2022.

This is attributed to the increasing adoption of hydrogel products for various applications, associated benefits of hydrogel over conventional substitutes, growing product-focused R&D activities by market players, and rising demand for hydrogel-based products in the emerging countries. Hydrogel products have been tested to show proven benefits such as improved water retention ability, controlled release, and preservation of stored components.

These features have fostered their use as a preferred material for manufacturing hygiene products such as diapers, soft contact lenses, drug delivery patches, and wound care products. These products are widely used in, which would eventually drive the demand for hydrogel market during the forecast period. However, high production cost and potential environmental hazards associated with decomposition of synthetic hydrogels are the major restraining factors of the market.



The world hydrogel market has been segmented based on five categories namely, raw material type, composition, form, product, and end user. Based on the type of raw material used, the market is categorized into synthetic, natural, and hybrid hydrogels.

Based on composition, the market is segmented into five segments namely, polyacrylate, polyacrylamide, silicone-modified hydrogels, agar-based, and others. Based on form in which hydrogel is used, the market is segmented into amorphous hydrogels and semi-crystalline hydrogels. The hydrogel market has been segmented into four product categories, which include semi-crystalline buttons, amorphous gels, impregnated gauze, films & matrices, and hydrogel sheets. Based on end users, the market is segmented into contact lenses, hygiene products, wound care, drug delivery, tissue engineering, and others.



Product-focused R&D is the key strategy adopted by market players to expand their hydrogel product portfolio. The customizable properties of hydrogel in products has stimulated extensive investments for development of new products.

In line with this strategy, CooperVision, Inc. announced to launch Biofinity XR contact lens brandin 2015. Similarly, ConvaTec launched its product AQUACEL, a sterile dressing used to cover acute and chronic wound ulcers in 2015. The key players profiled in this report include 3M Company, Smith & Nephew plc, ConvaTec, Inc., Alliqua Biomedical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Procyon Corp, BSN Medical GmbH, HB Fuller Company, Altergon Italia, AMBU, and The Cooper Companies.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:



This report provides an extensive analysis of the current market trends and future estimations of the world hydrogel market.

The world hydrogel market scenario is comprehensively analyzed in accordance to the raw material type, composition, form, product, and end users of hydrogels.

The market estimations in this report are based on high-end analysis of the key developments for 2015-2022.

Recent developments, key manufacturers, market shares, and upcoming products have been listed in this report to analyze the competitive scenario of the market.

The scenario beyond 2022 until 2027 has been explained through contingent patterns based on moderate, rapid, and slow growth rates of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global chemical market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.



HYDROGEL MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:



The world hydrogel market segmentation is illustrated as follows:



By Raw Material Type



Synthetic

Natural

Hybrid



By Composition



Polyacrylate

Polyacrylamide

Silicone-modified hydrogels

Agar

Others (polyethylene glycol (PEG), poly vinyl pyrrolidone (PVP), polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), gelatin, and other polysaccharides)



By Form



Amorphous

Semicrystalline



By Product



Semicrystalline buttons

Amorphous Gels

Impregnated Gauze

Films & Matrices

Hydrogel Sheets



By End user



Contact Lenses

Hygiene Products

Wound Care

Drug Delivery

Tissue Engineering

Others (Agriculture, Forensics, and Research)



By Geography



North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

