Water Treatment Equipment Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape | by Report ocean

Water constitutes an essential part for community well-being. Water is a universal solvent, but solids, such as clay, fine sand, dust, and rust, are insoluble in water, resulting in cloudiness and are technically known as total suspended solids (TSS). Water treatment is carried out to decrease the TSS levels as per the end-user requirement, and hence differs depending on the factors such as TSS level, location, and application.

Removal of suspended solids and microorganisms is done by differentiating the chemical, physical, and biological properties of water and its constituents. Water treatment equipment are chosen based on the properties of constituents such as density, quantity, chemical reactivity, boiling point, solubility, melting point, volatility, purity level of water, and similar others.

The market for the water treatment equipment has increased in past few years and is expected to reach $87,861 million by the end of 2022, growing with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2022.

This is due to increasing consumption of water, stringent government regulations regarding the TSS level, and rising industrialization worldwide. However, the higher cost of the equipment is expected to restrain the market growth during the analysis period.

The market for water treatment equipment is segmented on the basis of end user, type, and geography. Based on the type of equipment, it is categorized into process equipment, mud treatment, filtration systems & media, disinfection, diversions & screens, meters, membranes, and others. In the year 2015, process equipment occupied highest share of in the overall water treatment equipment market and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the analysis period. Process equipment are used to manage industrial effluents.

Key factors driving the growth of the water treatment equipment market are the stringent regulations regarding wastewater and sludge disposal. However, the membrane type segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the analysis period.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into industrial and municipal. In addition, each end-user segment is further segmented into type of water to be treated as water, waste water, and sludge. In the year 2015, the municipal segment occupied three-fifth of the total market and is expected to maintain its share throughout the analysis period. Further, equipment used for the treatment of industrial sludge is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the highest consumer of water treatment equipment and is expected to maintain its position throughout the analysis period. In Asia-Pacific, the factors supplementing the market growth are the increasing population and rising awareness regarding consumption of safe, potable water. Major companies profiled in the report are Accepta Ltd., Ashland Inc., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Kemira Oyj, Veolia Environment SA, Hyflux Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Company.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Water Treatment Equipment Marketalso experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Water Treatment Equipment Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

WATER TREATMENT EQUIPMENT MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

World Water Treatment Equipment Market, By Type

Process Equipments

Mud Treatment

Filtration Systems & Media

Disinfection

Diversions & Screens

Meters

Membranes

Others

World Water Treatment Equipment Market, By End User

Industrial

Water

Waste Water

Sludge

Municipal

Water

Waste Water

Sludge

World Water Treatment Equipment Market, By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

UK

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Others

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Others’\

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Water Treatment Equipment Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

