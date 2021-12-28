Wi-Fi Market 2021-2030 Comprehensive Growth, Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional | CAGR of 21.4%

Wi-Fi Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Wi-Fi Market by region.

The Wi-Fi Market was valued $28.41 billion in the year 2019 and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

As per the analysis, the global Wi-Fi market is majorly driven by boost in remote working, owing to adoption of social distancing as a primary safety measure amidst the global pandemic of COVID-19 due to coronavirus. The global market is witnessing huge growth in number of wi-fi connections due to increase in number of remote working globally. Additionally, the global wi-fi market is driven by various other factors that will influence the global demand in future, after this pandemic that include increasing adoption of BYOD among organizations and increasing adoption of smart devices that include smartphones, tablets and other smart devices.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Wi-Fi Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Wi-Fi Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Wi-Fi Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Wi-Fi Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The global Wi-Fi market is segmented on the basis of various segments such as Component, Solutions, Services and Verticals. These market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail. The Component segment of the global market is categorised into Solutions and Services segments. The Solutions Segment is categorized into Wireless Hotspot Gateways, WLAN Controllers, Access Points and Others that include Extenders, Repeaters, Antennas, Switches and Routers in the sub-segment. The Services Segment of the global market is further categorized into Survey and analysis, Support, Installation and Network Planning and Designing. The Vertical Segment of the global Wi-Fi market is segmented into Sports and Leisure, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Government, Transportation, Retail, Healthcare, Education and others that include Defence and Military, Oil and Gas and BFSI as the major sub-segments.

The Global Wi-Fi Market is segmented on the basis of different regions that include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. These regions are further categorized into various sub-segments such as:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa)

Among these, the North America region accounted to have largest market share and expected to dominate the market in the future, owing to well-established infrastructure, high capita income in the region and presence of major key market players in the region. Whereas, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at fastest rate with highest CAGR among all the other regions. The regional growth is attributed to large number of working population base, increasing investment of key players in the region to boost the regional infrastructure and growth in technological advancements related to Wi-Fi technology.

Key Players Insights

The Global Wi-Fi market research report include in-depth study and analysis of the market players present in the market. The market players are adopting various competitive strategies to withhold the market position for the long-term and hold the market place in the competitive edge in the global market. Some of the major market players listed in the research study are:

Capgemini (France)

Cognizant (US)

Cigniti (India)

Tricentis (Austria)

Cavisson Systems (US)

Oracle (US)

Xamarin (US)

SOASTA (US)

Cygnet Infotech (India)

Smart Bear Software (UK)

Micro Focus (UK)

Broadcom (US)

IBM (US)

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

