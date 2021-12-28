Wireless Router Market 2021-2030 Revenue, Innovative Technologies, Recent and Future Demand, Growth Statistics, Status, Business Opportunities | US$ 3.94 trillion

Wireless Router Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Wireless Router Market by region.

Wireless Router Market: Overview

Wireless Router Market is expected to register an exponential growth during the forecast period, 2019 – 2025, due to the increasing consumer demand for web-enabled de6ices and growth in the IP traffic across the world. The rising need for faster internet connectivity among consumers, which has been deteriorated due of the rise in the number of devices being connected to the device, is driving the demand for wireless routers with effective connectivity. Also, the increasing demand for internet-enabled devices and expansion of cloud networking combined with rising adoption of virtualized technology are expected to propel the overall growth of the global wireless router market over the forecast period.



Moreover, the adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TV is the major driving factor for the growth of the worldwide wireless router market. The economic affordability and availability of smartphones are bolstering demand for internet access. Meanwhile, the reduced technology cost per MB data and lack of fixed-line access in certain developing markets are one of the factors cumulatively driving the mobile broadband connectivity across the globe. This remarkable growth in demand for high-speed internet is anticipated to contribute towards the growth of wireless routers on a broader scale over the forthcoming years.

Commercial Segment Is Projected To Grow With Significant Growth in Global Wireless Router Market during the Anticipate Period

The commercial router market will witness steady growth over the forecast period owing to the adoption of virtual private networks by business organizations and universities. With the introduction of several wirelessly connected solutions such as point of sale (POS) systems, vending machines, radio frequency identification (RFID) systems, has also helped in reducing costs and expanding product portfolios into new markets. Furthermore, most airport authorities in developed countries use indoor LBS to track and monitor assets used in the airport, which will positively influence the wireless router market over the coming years. Also, development in IoT and the smart home scheme will drive the development of wireless router in the next few years.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Wireless Router Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Wireless Router Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Wireless Router Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Wireless Router Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

802.11g Standard of Global Wireless Router Market Is Projected To Be the Leading Standard Segment to the Overall Market during the Forecast Period

The global market of wireless router is categorized on the basis of standards into 802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11n, 802.11ac, 802.11ax. Wireless routers such as B, G, N, and AC are the most commonly found and popular extensions of the 802.11 standards. Wireless G routers can theoretically pass data transfers at an accelerated 54 Mbps. Moreover, wireless G routers also operate within the 2.4 GHz frequency range. Wireless G is backward compatible with wireless B devices and hence, wireless G router can transmit and receive data and information to and from a wireless B developed device. It is widely preferred due to the compatibility with previous technology at faster transfer speeds.

North America Is Expected To Be the Dominating Region in Global Wireless Router Market during the Anticipate Period

The North America region is the world’s largest market for wireless router thus holds the lion market share owing to the continuing trend toward automation and sustained advanced technical improvements in the wireless router. North America is one of the prominent regions in global wireless routers market that will contribute to the highest revenue generation due to technological advancement and extensive application of wireless routers in the different industrial segment. Moreover, rapidly growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region with significant growth in the construction sector will pave the path for increasing adoption of this device which will propel the market for wireless routers market. Also, the APAC region is expected to lead the global market with highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Wireless Router Market Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global wireless router market include D-Link Corporation, Belkin (Linksys) International Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co. Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Limited, ASUSTek Computer Inc., Edimax Technology Co. Limited, Buffalo Americas Inc., Xiaomi Inc., and others Acquisitions, mergers, and new product developments are key strategies used by key participants to improve their competitiveness and to cater customer bases in the global market.

Objective of the Study:

– To analyze and forecast market size of the global wireless router market, in terms of useful value

– To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the premise of the region by segmenting global wireless router market into 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

– To outline, categorized and forecast the global wireless router market on the premise of product type, technology and product control, and application.

– To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global wireless router market.

– To identify the drivers and challenges for global wireless router market.

– To spot the profile of leading players, that area unit concerned within the producing and provide off global wireless router market.

Key Target Audience:

– Market research and consulting firms

– Industry associations

– Raw material suppliers

– Global wireless router manufacturers

– Research organizations and consulting companies

– Global wireless router market suppliers

– Organizations, associations, and alliances related to global wireless router

– Regulatory bodies

Scope of the Report

By Standard

– 11b

– 11g

– 11n

– 11ac

– 11ax

By Band

– Single Band

– Dual Band

– Others

By Component

– Product

– Service

By Application

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

In addition, the report provides analysis of the wireless router market with respect to the following geographic segments:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific (APAC)

– LATAM

– MEA

Business Questions answer by the report

– How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

– What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with detailed classification

– Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

– A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

– Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

Customization Scope for the Client

Client satisfaction is our first and last priority. And that’s why we offers customization according to Company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Additional Company Information

– With five additional company detail analysis.

– Additional country analysis.

– Detailed segment analysis.

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

