Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market 2021| Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players by Report ocean

Platform chemicals, represent group of twelve (one not commercialized yet) building block chemicals that can be produced from sugar via biological conversions. The group contains molecules with different functional groups, holding the potential to be converted into various other high value chemicals.

The market for platform chemicals has witnessed a tremendous growth since the past few years. Stringent government regulations and increasing adoption of eco-friendly products are significant factors driving the growth of the platform chemicals market. In 2015, global platform chemicals volume stood at 9,409.8 kilo tons and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31401

Platform chemicals market has been segmented by type as C-3 (glycerol, 3-hydroxypropionic acid), C-4(1,4-diacids, aspartic acid, 3-hydroxybutyrolactone), C-5(Levulinic acid, glutamic acid, itaconic acid, xylitol), and C-6(Sorbitol, glucaric acid, 2,5-furan dicarboxylic acid). In 2015, C-3 platform chemicals segment held the largest share of 65%, in terms of volume. This was due to the growth in end user industries such as plastic, construction and paints & coatings. Further, the growth is fueled by the increasing production of bio-diesel as C-3 chemicals are the resultant byproduct of bio-diesel.

In terms of geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific & LAMEA. In 2015, Asia-Pacific consumed one-third of the total platform chemicals. Availability of renewable feedstock, increasing consumer awareness towards green products and political turmoil existing in major oil producing countries are key factors driving the growth of platform chemicals market in Asia-Pacific. However, LAMEA would be the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2015-2021.

Competitive Intelligence on few prominent manufacturers of platform chemicals provide key insights in terms of strategies implemented to gain significant share in the platform chemicals market. The leading players in the market are adopting acquisition & innovation as key developmental strategies in order to expand their business horizons across different geographies and launch novel products in the market. Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in this report include Succinity GmbH, Bio-Amber Inc., Myriant Corporation, Novozymes, Cargill Incorporated, DSM, Metabolix Inc., GF Biochemicals, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and Prinova LLC.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31401

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The report includes extensive analysis of the factors driving as well as restraining the global bio-based platform chemicals market

The market projections for the period 2014-2021 have been included along with factors affecting the same

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to help the stakeholders in understanding the situations prevailing in the market

An in-depth analysis of key segments of the market demonstrates stakeholders with different types of platform chemicals consumed across different industries.

SWOT analysis enables study of the internal environment of leading companies for strategy formulation

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various geographies

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31401

BIO-BASED PLATFORM CHEMICALS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Types

C-3

Glycerol

3-Hydroxypropionic Acid

C-4

Succinic Acid

Fumaric Acid

Malic Acid

Aspartic Acid

C-5

Levulinic Acid

Glutamic Acid

Itaconic Acid

Xylitol

C-6

Sorbitol

Glucaric Acid

2,5-Furan Dicarboxylic Acid

By Geography

North America

Glycerol

3-hydroxy propionic acid

Succinic Acid

Fumeric Acid

Malic Acid

Aspartic Acid

Levulinic Acid

Glutamic Acid

Itaconic Acid

Xylitol

Others

Europe

Glycerol

3-hydroxy propionic acid

Succinic Acid

Fumeric Acid

Malic Acid

Aspartic Acid

Levulinic Acid

Glutamic Acid

Itaconic Acid

Xylitol

Others

Asia-Pacific

Glycerol

3-hydroxy propionic acid

Succinic Acid

Fumeric Acid

Malic Acid

Aspartic Acid

Levulinic Acid

Glutamic Acid

Itaconic Acid

Xylitol

Others

LAMEA

Glycerol

3-hydroxy propionic acid

Succinic Acid

Fumeric Acid

Malic Acid

Aspartic Acid

Levulinic Acid

Glutamic Acid

Itaconic Acid

Xylitol

Others

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31401

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31401

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/Edit