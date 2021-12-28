Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape | by Report Ocean

Sludge is a by-product, produced during the treatment of waste water. Pathogens, organic matters, chemicals, and microorganisms are different constituents of the sludge. Besides, sludge also contains harmful agents, such as heavy metals, that adversely affect the environment and cause severe health issues when directly exposed. Therefore, sludge is to be treated before disposing into the environment. The chemicals used at different stages of the treatment are termed as sludge treatment chemicals. Industries such as food and beverage, personal care, automotive and paper and pulp are the key consumers of these chemicals due to the large production of sludge while manufacturing. The sludge treatment chemicals market is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2016-2022.

Growing industrialization, rising environmental concerns, and increasing need for sludge removal are the key factors driving the growth of the world sludge treatment chemicals market. Furthermore, increasing focus of different regulatory bodies for the reduction of sludge volume is expected to drive the industry growth during the forecast period.However, factors such as high cost of sludge treatment process in conjunction with development in the water treatment process to reduce sludge discharge have hampered the market growth. Sludge treatment chemicals market has been segmented by type as coagulants, flocculants, disinfectants, and others. In 2015, coagulants occupied more than half of the market and are expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. Coagulants are used for solid removal, water clarification, lime softening, sludge thickening and solids dewatering. The cost effectiveness of coagulants would provide the growth opportunity of sludge treatment chemicals market.

In terms of application, the sector has been segmented into food & beverages, personal care & chemicals, pulp & paper, metal processing, oil & gas, automotive, paints & coatings, mining, and others. In 2015, food & beverage, personal care & chemicals, pulp & paper and metal processing industry cumulatively consumed more than 50% of the total sector.

By Geography, the sector has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. In 2015, North America consumed one third of the total sludge treatment chemicals as they adopt advanced sludge management technologies to reduce environmental losses. However, Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2016-2022.

Competitive Intelligence on few prominent manufacturers of sludge treatment chemicals provide key insights in terms of strategies implemented to gain significant share in the sludge treatment chemicals sector. The leading players in the sector have adopted product launch as the key developmental strategies in order to expand their business horizons across different geographies. Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in this report includes BASF SE,Kamira OYJ, Amcon Inc., GE Water & Process Technologies, Ovivo Inc., Accept a Water Treatment, Ecolab Incorporated, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Beckart Environment, The Dow Chemical Company, Hubbard-Hall Inc.

SLUDGE TREATMENT CHEMICALS MARKET KEY BENEFITS:

The report includes extensive analysis of the factors driving as well as restraining the industrial sludge treatment chemicals sector.

The projections for the period 2015-2022 have been included along with factors affecting the sludge treatment facility.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends and size to help the stakeholders in understanding the situations prevailing in activated sludge treatment process.

An in-depth analysis of key segments of the sludge treatment chemicals market demonstrates stakeholders with the size and share of different types of sludge treatment chemicals consumed across different industries on the globe.

SWOT analysis of sludge treatment chemicals market players enable us to study the internal and external environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading prominent players across various geographies

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

SLUDGE TREATMENT CHEMICALS MARKET KEYSEGMENTS:

The market for global sludge treatment chemicals market is segmented as:

By Type

Coagulants

Flocculants

Disinfectants

Others (Defoamers, Biocides, and Others)

By Application

Food & beverages

Coagulants

Flocculants

Disinfectants

Others (Defoamers, Biocides, and Others)

Personal care & chemicals

Coagulants

Flocculants

Disinfectants

Others (Defoamers, Biocides, and Others)

Pulp & paper

Coagulants

Flocculants

Disinfectants

Others (Defoamers, Biocides, and Others)

Metal processing

Coagulants

Flocculants

Disinfectants

Others (Defoamers, Biocides, and Others)

Oil & gas

Coagulants

Flocculants

Disinfectants

Others (Defoamers, Biocides, and Others)

Automotive

Coagulants

Flocculants

Disinfectants

Others (Defoamers, Biocides, and Others)

Paints & coatings

Coagulants

Flocculants

Disinfectants

Others (Defoamers, Biocides, and Others)

Mining

Coagulants

Flocculants

Disinfectants

Others (Defoamers, Biocides, and Others)

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Others

Europe

Italy

Germany

UK

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

Others

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Others

Key questions answered in the global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

