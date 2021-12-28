Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2021 to Showing Impressive Growth by | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis | by Report Ocean

Water constitutes an essential part of our day-to-day life and pure water is crucial for the well-being of our community. Water is a universal solvent, but solids, such as clay, fine sand, dust, and rust are not soluble in water, resulting in cloudiness and are technically known as total suspended solids (TSS). Water treatment is carried out to decrease these TSS levels as per the end user requirement, and hence, differ depending on the TSS level, location, and application.

The market for the world water treatment chemicals comprises various chemicals used in the water treatment processes. In 2015, the world water treatment chemicals market was valued at $23,197.2 million and is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2016-2022.

Increasing consumption of water across the globe, coupled with stringent government regulations on the TSS level of the water, drives the world water treatment chemicals market. In addition, increasing industrial activities and growth in world population drives the world market for the water treatment chemicals. However, factors such as increasing water treatment chemicals prices and presence of alternate treatment technologies is expected to hamper the market growth.

Based on type of water treatment chemicals, the market is segmented into coagulants, pH adjusters & softeners, flocculants, biocides & disinfectants, scale inhibitors & dispersants, corrosion inhibitors, and others. With technological development in the water treatment industry, usage of treatment equipment has increased, thereby increasing the consumption of corrosion inhibitors across the globe. Hence, in 2015, the corrosion inhibitors segment occupied the highest share of 22.8% in the world water treatment chemicals market.

Based on application, the market is segmented into industrial, municipal, and others. The industrial water treatment application is further sub-segmented into power generation, refineries, pulp & paper, metal & mining, food & beverages, oil & gas, sugar, and others. In 2015, the power generation sub-segment occupied the highest share of 29.3% in the industrial water treatment chemicals market, as large amount of treated water is required to produce electricity.

In addition, increasing per capita consumption of power has increased the demand for the electricity across the globe, which in turn increases the demand for water treatment chemicals in the power industry. Municipal water is the key segment for water treatment chemicals as they protect humans from health hazards.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. In 2015, Asia-Pacific occupied 32.8% in the world water treatment chemicals, with China and India as the major countries contributing the growth. Rapid increase in population coupled with scarcity in pure & clean drinking water are the significant factors responsible for the growth of the water treatment chemicals market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The companies have employed agreement, acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product & technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market. BASF SE has primarily adopted the agreement strategy that helped it to expand its geographic reach and distribute its products in Mexico, Central America, Midwestern United States and Canada. The key players profiled in the report include Kemira Oyj, GE Water & Process Technologies, BASF SE, Ecolab Incorporated, BWA Water Additives, Cortec Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Solvay S.A., and AkzoNobel N.V.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Water Treatment Chemicals Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Water Treatment Chemicals Market , including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

WATER TREATMENT CHEMICALS KEY SEGMENTS:

World water treatment chemicals market is segmented as:

By Type

Coagulants

pH adjusters & softeners

Flocculants

Biocides & disinfectants

Scale inhibitors & dispersants

Corrosion inhibitors

Others

By End Use

Municipal Water

Industrial Water

Power generation

Refineries

Pulp & paper

Metal & mining

Food & beverages

Oil & gas

Sugar

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Others

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Others

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Others

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

