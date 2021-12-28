UV Curable Inks Market CAGR of 15.7% Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape | by Report ocean

Ultraviolet (UV) curable inks undergo a photochemical process in presence of ultraviolet light, which leads to the drying of the ink. UV curable inks have witnessed widespread acceptance over traditional inks due to various advantages such as superior bonding, reduced rejection rates and superior solvent resistance properties.

UV inks have witnessed an upsurge in their adoption owing to favoring environmental regulations, growing awareness and increased focus on improving the safety of packaged foods. UV inks have been majorly used in the packaging industry, mostly in the Asia-Pacific region. World UV curable inks market is expected to generate a revenue of $3.5 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 15.7% during 2015-2020.

Furthermore, the increasing applications of 3D printing across various verticals have boosted the growth of the market. However, high costs of equipment and fluctuating prices of raw materials would marginally restrict the growth of the market. Technological advancements in the field of UV printing have created ample opportunities for the growth of the market. The recently developed technology, UV LED inks, have been significantly accepted among customers owing to their superior advantages over mercury lamp curable UV inks.



World UV curable inks market is segmented based on product type, industry vertical and geography. Free radical inks offers superior adhesion, instant curing and better durability properties compared to cationic UV inks. UV inks have been increasingly adopted across various verticals including automobile, medical, consumer goods, publications and printing industries. The world UV curable inks market has been analyzed on the basis of different geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region among others owing to high adoption of UV inks in countries such as China, India and Japan. The key players profiled in the report include APV Engineered Coatings, Hewlett-Packard Company, Illinois Tool Works, Inc., Leibinger Group, RUCO Druckfarben, Eastern Marking Machine Corp., Flint Group, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd., Gans Ink & Supply Co. and T&K Toka Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS:



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the UV curable inks market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis for the forecast years.

Porter’s five forces model and SWOT analyses of key market players have been provided to highlight the potency of the buyers and sellers in the industry.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles at every stage in the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2020 has been provided to elaborate the market potential.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global UV Curable Inks Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading UV Curable Inks Market , including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:



The market is segmented based on product type, industry vertical and geography.



Market by Type



Free radical

Cationic



Market by Industry Vertical



Automobile

Consumer goods

Medical

Publications and printing

Others



Market by Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



Key Players



APV Engineered Coatings

Hewlett-Packard Company

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Leibinger Group

RUCO Druckfarben

Eastern Marking Machine Corp.

Flint Group

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.

Gans Ink & Supply Co.

T&K Toka Corporation

