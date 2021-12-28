Green/Bio-Based Solvents Market Industry Research, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to Research Report| by Report Ocean

Green solvents are derived from the agricultural sources, such as corn, sugarcane, lactic acid, refined glycerin, bio succinic acid, soybean oil and similar others. Eco-friendly nature and low volatile organic compound (VOC) content emission than conventional petroleum based solvent were the prime reason for manufacturers to shift towards green solvent. In 2014, the market for green solvents stood at 2,600 kilotons and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2015-2020.

Volatility in the crude oil prices, hazardous environmental effects of volatile organic compounds and increasing adoption of green solvents in the end user industries such as paints and coating, printing inks and similar others are the key factors driving the growth of global green solvents market. However, its high production cost hampers the market growth to certain extent.

Green solvents are consumed across wide range of industries such as paints & coatings, printing inks, adhesives & sealants and industrial & domestic cleaning among others. Paints and coatings application segment would continue to lead the global green solvents market throughout the forecast period.

Increasing environmental concerns in conjunction with rising consumer awareness towards eco-friendly products fuels the adoption of green solvent in paints and coating industry. Furthermore, the pace of consumption of green solvents in industrial & domestic cleaning industry will be highest during the forecast period. This is due to increasing concern of health and hygiene among household consumers’ and institutional workers.



Green solvents market has been segmented by type as esters, alcohols, diols & glycols, D-limonene and others. Furthermore, esters are segmented into lactate esters, methyl esters & others and alcohols, diols & glycols are segmented into solketal, isobutanol and others. The consumption of esters in the overall green solvents market will be highest during 2014-2020 due to its wide application area, comparatively lower price than other green solvents and easy availability.

In terms of geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific & LAMEA. North America would continue to dominate the market through 2020, due to intense awareness among the consumers for the adoption of green solvents and robust improvement in the U.S. & Mexican construction industry. However, Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2015-2020.



Competitive Intelligence on prominent manufacturers of green solvents provide key insights in terms of strategies implemented to gain significant share in the green solvents market. Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in this report includes BASF SE, BioAmber Inc., Myriant Corporation, Dow Chemicals, Cargill Incorporated, Gevo Inc., Vertec Bio solvents Inc., Florida Chemicals, Lyondellbasell and E.I du Pont de Numerous and Company, Solvay S.A and Huntsman Corporation.

Key benefits



The report includes extensive analysis of the factors driving as well as restraining the global green solvents market.

The market estimations for the period 2014-2020 have been included along with factors affecting the same.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative market trends to help the stakeholders to analyze the current situation prevailing in the market.

An in-depth analysis of key segments of the market demonstrates stakeholders with different types of green solvents consumed across different industries.

SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various geographies.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Green/Bio-Based Solvents Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Green/Bio-Based Solvents Market including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Key market segment



The market for global green solvents is segmented as



GLOBAL GREEN SOLVENTS MARKET – BY TYPES



Esters

Lactate Esters

Methyl Esters

Others

Alcohols, diols & glycols

Solketal

Isobutanol

D-Limonene

Others



GLOBAL GREEN SOLVENTS MARKET – BY APPLICATION



Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Printing Ink

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Others



GLOBAL GREEN SOLVENTS MARKET – BY GEOGRAPHY



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

