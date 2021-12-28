Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis | by Report Ocean

The significance of alternative disinfection methods is growing by the day, as these are better than the conventional chemical based disinfection. UV Disinfection is amongst the most popular alternatives used across numerous applications today. The key driving factors for the market are cost effectiveness (as compared to other new disinfection methods), favorable government initiatives, the impending need of developing nations to provide safe drinking water, increasing awareness and demand for eco-friendly and energy efficient disinfection systems.

However, there are certain restraints in this market such as the low cost of conventional disinfectants such as chlorine, lack of residual treatment and the declining share of F&B and surface disinfection applications.

The global growth of this market is supplemented by developments in the healthcare/chemical industries, air treatment applications and global initiatives such as the UNs, Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) for water treatment.

The UV disinfection market is segmented into applications such as water treatment, wastewater treatment, air treatment, process water treatment, and surface disinfection. Water and wastewater treatment are the two most significant applications of the market having a comparatively larger market share over other applications. The water treatment application has the highest market share as it is a volume driven application.

The wastewater application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period of 2014 to 2020. Globally, lack of fresh water availability is a major concern; that has resulted in a growing emphasis on the treatment and reuse of wastewater, which, in turn, is expected to boost the growth of this application.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (LAMEA). The North American region has the highest market revenue due to early adoption of the technology and favorable government initiatives. The developing regions, such as LAMEA and APAC would witness unprecedented growth in the adoption of the UV disinfection technology during the forecasted period.

The analysis of key strategies adopted by the leading market players gives a comprehensive picture of the current market scenario. . Contract acquisitions followed by product launches are the most commonly used strategies in the UV disinfection equipment market, particularly for water treatment applications. The key companies profiled in this report are Aquionics, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Trojan Technologies, Philips Lighting, Xylem Inc., Severn Trent Services, Xenex Disinfection Services LLC. and American Ultraviolet, Inc.

UV Disinfection Equipment Market, Industry Analysis, Research & Forecast

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Marketalso experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Water Treatment

Municipal Water Treatment

Residential Water Treatment

Commercial Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Air Treatment

Healthcare Facilities

Residential and Commercial

Bio-Terror Agents

Process Water Treatment

Food and Beverage Disinfection

Others

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

