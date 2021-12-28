Patch Management Software Market 2021-2030 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast | CAGR of 10.7%

Patch Management Software Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Patch Management Software Market by region.

Patch Management Software Market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow from USD millions of every 2019 to USD million by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2019 to 2024.

The Patch Management Software Market is growing owing to several factors. This includes growing vulnerabilities to promote patch management solutions, enhanced deployment of third-party applications, favorable government regulations, along with increasing demand for up-to-date os/applications. However, several restraints can hinder the growth of the Patch Management Software Market. The hindering factor is the low priority of vulnerability remediation.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Patch Management Software Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Patch Management Software Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Patch Management Software Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Patch Management Software Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The opportunities surrounding the Patch Management Software Market include the increasing market for mobile and web platforms and cultural shifts from manual to automated patch management. Again, several challenges include application compatibility and patch testing issues, along with a lack of awareness about cybersecurity.

Patch management software section holds the highest market share during the forecast period.

Patch management software empowers business ventures to audit, review, test, convey, and accommodate the deployment state for software updates. It additionally mechanizes the up-degree procedure to stay up with the latest with the most recent patches. Moreover, it revises issues, close vulnerabilities, and improve item functionalities, which are fundamental to the security of the IT foundation in many situations.

Software vendors distribute the patches in 4 distinct methodologies, namely, binary executable patch, source code patch, firmware patch, and service pack. The patches for restrictive programming can be distributed as parallel executables, as their sellers retain the source codes. These patches change or supplant the predetermined records of programming programs when the users execute the patches.

The North American region holds a significant share in the Patch Management Software Market during the forecast period.

North America is the leading region in the technological aspect. The patch management market in North America is aggressive because of the nearness of countless solution providers. The North American market is exceptionally managed and constrained by different government benchmarks and guidelines. The significant economies in this district are the US and Canada. The US and Canada have been expansively executing patch the board applications to maintain a strategic distance from ransomware assaults. North America has built up a strong framework for the execution of cybersecurity arrangements. The profound infiltration of web applications and expansion in defenseless gadgets in North America has offered to ascend to various vulnerabilities causing incidental ransomware assaults.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the Patch Management Software Market include prolific names like IBM, Symantec, Micro Focus, Qualys, SolarWinds, Ivanti ManageEngine, a Division of Zoho Corporation, ConnectWise, Avast, Automox, Microsoft, GFI Languard Software, Jamf, Chef Software, SysAid Technologies.

