Submersible pumps for mining industry Market 2021 Analysis Trend, Applications, Industry Chain Structure, Growth, and Forecast to 2030 | Says Reportocean Research

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Submersible pumps for mining industry market.

Globally, the market for Submersible pumps for the mining industry is growing at a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecasted period (2016-2022).

Market Synopsis of Submersible pumps for the mining industry Market:

Growing infrastructural development activities, rising urbanization, and rapid industrialization are some of the key growth drivers for the submersible pumps market Declining groundwater level coupled with increasing agricultural practices have contributed to the demand for submersible pumps in the country.

During the forecast period, growing industrial applications such as mining, power utilities, and oil & gas are likely to complement the expansion of the submersible pumps market. Globally, the market for Submersible pumps for the mining industry is growing at a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecasted period (2016-2022). The submersible pump for the mining sector is primarily driven by strong industrialization & increasing urbanization and increasing demand from the mining & sludge treatment industry. The strong growth prospectus of the construction industry in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive demand for submersible pumps for the mining sector in the coming years.

Submersible pumps for the mining sector market are one of the fastest-growing markets owing to their increased application of dewatering mines. The market is driven by various factors such as submersible pumps providing an ideal solution for dewatering mines and performing noiseless & energy-efficient operations. However, submersible pumps for the mining sector market have various restraints that hinder the growth of the market such as the high cost of submersible pumps and other substitute pumps and submersible motor failure & high troubleshooting cost.

Key Players

The key players in market includes Xylem Inc. (U.S.), Grundfos Group (Demark), KSB Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Sulzer Ltd (Switzerland), Ebara Corporation (Japan), Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), The Weir Group Plc (Scotland), Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan) and The Gorman-Rupp Company (U.S.)

The submersible pumps market is relatively fragmented, owing to presence of large number of foreign and domestic players across the country. Moreover, domestic manufacturers are rigorously focusing towards expansion through mergers and tie-ups with several international players.

Key Findings

> The global Submersible pumps for mining industry market is expected to reach USD 24189.3 million by 2023

> Regionally, North- America has the largest market of USD 692.5 million by 2023

> China accounted for the largest market share of 33.6% in 2016, with a market value of USD 208.6 Million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period. India was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 176.8 Million in 2016; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.37%.

> Bore Well market accounted for the largest market share registering CAGR of 5.47% during the forecasted period

> On basis of pump stage, Multi stage holds the market share of 67.9% in 2016

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region includes

North America

? US

> Canada

Europe

> Germany

> France

> Italy

> Netherlands

> UK

> Rest of Europe

APAC

> China

> India

> Japan

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

> Middle East

> Africa

Study Objectives of Submersible pumps for mining industry Market

> To study detail of Submersible pumps for mining industry market by source, by application and by region in forecasted period 2023.

> To identify the market dynamics of Submersible pumps for mining industry market dynamics by drivers, restrains, opportunities and challenges.

> To analyze various factors like value chain analysis and porters five forces model.

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segment with respect to North America, Europe, APAC and RoW.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

> To track mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, new product development of specified company.

Intended Audience

> Manufacturers and distributors of Submersible pumps

> Suppliers and traders of Submersible pumps for mining industry.

> Government, associations and industrial bodies.

> Investors and Trade experts.

> Consulting experts.

