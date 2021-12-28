Water-Based Acrylates Copolymer Rheology Modifiers Market 2021 Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2030 | Says Reportocean Research

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Water-Based Acrylates market. The Water Based Acrylates market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Water Based Acrylates market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Water Based Acrylates market both globally and regionally.

Global Water Based Acrylates Copolymer Rheology Modifiers Market- by application (paints & coatings, personal care, adhesives & sealants, pharmaceuticals, homecare & industrial cleaning, construction, pulp & paper, minerals, and others), and by Region – Forecast till 2023

The market is estimated to reach USD 471.9 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.35% over the forecast period.



Synopsis of Water Based Acrylates Copolymer Rheology Modifiers

Rheology modifiers adjust the flow behavior and help formulators to control the rheology profile of the fluid products, for example, paints, medicines, and consumer products.

Rheology modifiers are commercially used to increase the viscosity of the fluid products. Acrylate copolymer rheology modifiers are synthetic organic rheology modifiers which can either be associative or non-associative type (ASE & HASE). Other important types of rheology modifiers available in market are cellulosic and polyurethane based rheology modifiers. They are widely utilized in numerous applications such as personal care, construction, homecare & industrial cleaning, paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, minerals, and other. Other less significant applications are waste water treatment and minerals.

Global water based acrylates copolymer rheology modifiers market is driven by include growth of construction sector, increasing demand for personal care products, and favorable government regulations. Along with these prominent driving factors, factors such as increasing demand from paints & coatings industry, growing cosmetics & personal care industry, along with the increasing prominence of waterborne rheology modifiers are anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period. However, availability of various alternatives for this product in the market is expected to hinder market growth during the review period. Consequently, the market is estimated to reach USD 471.9 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.35% over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global water based acrylates copolymer rheology modifiers market is segmented into five regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Europe was estimated to be the dominating market accounting for 35% of the overall consumption, in 2016. The high market share of the region is attributed to the existence of industries such as personal care, paints & coatings, construction and pharmaceuticals. Europe market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.12% over the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 162.7 by the end of 2023. Russia, Germany, France, and Spain are among the major contributors in the regional market growth and will continue their dominance during the review period on account of wide utilization of rheology modifiers in personal care and adhesives & sealants.

Asia Pacific market is the second largest market and was estimated to account for around 30% of the overall volume share in 2016. The market is expected to witness CAGR of around 5.02% over the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the surge in the construction activities and growth of other industries namely, paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, personal care in emerging economies such as India, China, and Indonesia. Moreover, Middle East & Africa is predicted to witness an average growth rate, growing with CAGR of 4.48% over the forecast period. In Middle East & Africa, Turkey accounted for the largest market share with a value of USD 5.8 million in 2016. Developed regions such as North America is estimated to witness a relatively low growth due to strict regulatory framework along with high technology adoption rate.

Segmentation

The global water based acrylates copolymer rheology modifiers market is segmented on the basis of application and region. On the basis of application, the water based acrylates copolymer rheology modifiers are classified as paints & coatings, personal care, adhesives & sealants, pharmaceuticals, homecare & industrial cleaning, construction, pulp & paper, minerals, and others. Among these applications, paints & coatings accounted for maximum market share and valued at USD 92.4 million in 2016. Paints & coatings is followed by personal care and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.43%. Based on region, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the water based acrylates copolymer rheology modifiers market are Arkema Group, BASF SE, The Lubrizol Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Euclid Chemicals, 3V Sigma s.p.A., and AkzoNobel N.V. among others.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Russia

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o U.K

o Italy

o Poland

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

> Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o G.C.C. Countries

o Israel

o North Africa

o Rest of Middle East

Key Findings

Global water based acrylates copolymer rheology modifiers market is projected to reach USD 471.9 million by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 4.35% over the forecast period. Growth of application segment such as paints & coatings, personal care, and adhesives & sealants among others is estimated to be a prominent driving factor for the overall market. Paints & coatings as an application has acquired the largest market share with USD 96.2 million in 2016 and is expected to grow with a moderate CAGR of 4.76% followed by personal care and adhesives & sealants application respectively. Europe has accounted for largest share due to the significant existence of end use industries in the region. Asia Pacific is one of the leading region in water based acrylate copolymer rheology modifiers market, however, producers in this market are having lucrative opportunity to expand their market share.

The report about Global Water Based Acrylates Copolymer Rheology Modifiers by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report further provides detail information about strategies used by top key players in the industry. It also gives a broad study about different market segments and regions

