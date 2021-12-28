3D Scanner Market 2021-2030 Analysis by Business Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Investment Opportunities, Revenue Expectation, Future Trends, and Forecast | 3D Digitization

3D Scanner Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the 3D Scanner Market by region.

The 3D Scanner Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to technological advancements such as 3D digitization which can offer high resolution and rapid scanning techniques coupled with reduced risks involved in several areas such as modular design & fabrication methods, and high energy densities. The augmented technological advancements in terms of portability, scanning range, and image quality coupled with growth in demand for the 3D printing market, use of high definition content recording for movies, and historical site preservation by 3D scanners will boost the 3D Scanner market in the upcoming year.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the 3D Scanner Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the 3D Scanner Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the 3D Scanner Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the 3D Scanner Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is increasing the need to collecting large volumes of 3D data for modeling and analysis, rising focus on quality control, and growing awareness about advanced medical treatments. Furthermore, growing applications of 3D scanner in various industries such as, in the medical industry, 3D scanners can be used to model body parts in three-dimensions and also to facilitate various wound healing and care and to create breast implants., in the construction industry , it is used to create a scaled 3D structure of a building, and in architectural industry to help in preserving and archiving historical monuments from museums will accelerate the growth of 3D Scanner market in future timeline. Additionally, technology advancements in 3D scanner led to the demand for high precision measurement constantly improve and minimize operational costs will contribute to 3D Scanner market growth during the forecast period.

Laser scanner type of 3D Scanner market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Product type, the 3D Scanner Market has been segmented into Optical Scanner, Laser Scanner, and Structured Light Scanner. Laser Scanner dominates the global 3D Scanner owing to the increasing demand in industrial manufacturing, automotive designing demand due to its high degree of accuracy and real-time visualization features. Structured Light Scanner will boost by its capabilities in the healthcare industry for capturing big size picture at one time with great accuracy.

Short Range Scanner is anticipated to the leading range type 3D Scanner during the forecast period

On the basis of Range type, the 3D Scanner Market has been segmented into short Range Scanner, Medium Range Scanner, and Long Range Scanner. Short Range Scanner is expected to lead the market due to low-cost nature and numerous dynamic which is used in body scanning, medical applications, and reverse engineering. Long Range scanner will glow by its demand in defense, aviation and construction industry which can scan long distance objects in a single scan with better accuracy.

Quality Inspection is expected to the dominating segment for providing 3D Scanner services during the forecast period

On the basis of application type, the 3D Scanner Market has been segmented into Reverse Engineering, Quality Inspection, Rapid Prototyping, and Face Body Scanning.

Quality Inspection is projected to the leading segment owing to increase its demand in the aviation and defense industry. Reverse Engineering will influence by its application in automotive, aerospace for re-checking and modify any errors occurred.

Healthcare is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the 3D Scanner during the forecast period

On the basis of application type, the 3D Scanner Market has been segmented into Entertainment & Media, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Civil & Architecture, Industrial Manufacturing, and Others. Healthcare dominates the global 3D Scanner due to growing 3D scanner application in whole-body scanners such as x-ray, CT and MRI scanning. Aerospace & Defense will grow by usage of the 3D scanner for security checkup and inspection.

North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global 3D Scanner market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the 3D Scanner market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world 3D Scanner market over the forecast period owing to increasing deployment of 3D laser scanners in manufacturing industries, in the architecture and construction industry and the rise of handheld scanning devices. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to immense demand from industrial manufacturing and construction sectors over the forecast period.

Global 3D Scanner Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as Hexagon AB, FARO Technologies, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, 3D Systems Corporation, 3D Digital Corporation , Perceptron Inc., Kreon Technology , Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmBH , Shapegrabber , Fuel 3D , Arctec 3D, Capture 3D, Creaform, Inc. , Basis Software Inc. , Maptek Pty Ltd. , True Point Laser Scanning LLC, Next Engine , SHINING 3D, RangeVision , Exact Metrology , Trimet , 3D Scanco, Paracosm, Inc., ZEISS Group and ShapeGrabber, are the key players in manufacturing of 3D Scanner.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global 3D Scanner Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of 3D Scanner production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

