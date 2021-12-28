U.S. Tile Adhesive Market 2021 Development Analysis, Strategic Outlook, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2030 | Says Reportocean Research

Report Ocean publicize new report on the U.S. Tile Adhesive market. The U.S. Tile Adhesive market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the U.S. Tile Adhesive market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the U.S. Tile Adhesive market both globally and regionally.

The US tile adhesive market has is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.69% to reach a value of USD 590.02 million by the end of 2023.

U.S. Tile Adhesive Market Information- by type (cementitious adhesive, dispersion adhesive, and reactive resin adhesive), by end-user (residential and non-residential)-forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis of US Tile Adhesive Market:

Economic slowdown in 2008-09 had an adverse effect on the construction sector of U.S market. However, the market dynamics have changed and the construction section is regaining its pace in the U.S market. In line with the latter trends, the U.S market has witnessed upsurge in various reconstruction activities, with increasing consumer preference towards more appealing tiles. Also, the penetration of ceramic tiles in various applications in the residential and commercial construction such as flooring, wall coverings, countertops and backsplashes among other applications is further pulsating the demand for tile adhesives across the country. Considering the aforementioned factors the US tile adhesive market has is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.69% to reach a value of USD 590.02 million by the end of 2023.

Based on the different types of tile adhesives, the U.S. tile adhesive market is segmented into cementitious adhesive, dispersion adhesive and reactive resin adhesive. Cementitious tile adhesives holds the largest market share as compared to other types, owing to its versatility in applications in construction activities. It is widely used as a wall tile adhesive & ceramic floor tile adhesive. Also, the water resistant cements and polymer modified cements compatibility for internal and external use makes it more desirable in construction applications. Hence, the segment is growing at a higher CAGR compared to other types. Cementitious tile adhesive segment is followed by dispersion adhesive, which accounted for a market share of nearly 25% in 2016.

The U.S. tile adhesive market is further segmented based on end user into residential and non-residential. Residential segment is estimated to dominate the market with an estimated value share of 54.9% as of 2016. The segment is anticipated to retain its dominance over the forecast period.

U.S. Tile Adhesive Market Share, by Type, 2016 (%)

Regional Analysis

The U.S. tile cement advertise is growing at healthy CAGR of 8.69%. This market development is ascribed to expanding reproduction exercises embraced by house proprietors. Mortgage holders in this locale are in an offered to give a stylish look and alluring inside to their homes, which in turn is witnessing increased demand of tile adhesive in the U.S. Also, the key players are launching new products that give better attachment and delayed holding capacity.

The major players operating in the U.S. tile adhesive market includes, Bostik, Custom Building Products, H.B Fuller, and Saint-Gobain Weber, among others. Arkema has opened its new Bostik production facility in Dallas, Texas, in line with the increasing demand from the region. Also, Saint-Gobain Weber has recently launched its new epoxy adhesive with three parts, heavy duty, chemical resistant adhesive for fixing tile & stone. Aside from this, another organization named Custom Building Products, has presented superior glass tile premium thin-set mortar, which is a colossal advancement step and would impel development of the market in coming years.

Segmentation

The U.S. tile adhesive market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. On the basis of type, market is segmented into cementitious adhesive, dispersion adhesive and reactive resin adhesive. By end use, the U.S. tile adhesive market is segmented into residential and non-residential.

Key Players

The key players in the U.S. tile adhesive market Bostik , Custom Building Products , H.B. Fuller , PAREX Group SA , Sika AG , ARDEX Group , Terraco , Pidilite Industries Ltd , Mapei S.p.A , Henkel AG & Co. KGaA , and Saint-Gobain Weber among others.

Key Findings

The U.S. tile adhesive market is projected to reach USD 590.02 million by 2023 with 9.08% CAGR growth rate during review period of 2017-2023. Among the three major types of tile adhesives, Cementitious adhesive accounts for the largest share due to its low price as compared to dispersion adhesive and reaction resin adhesive. Among residential and non-residential end users of tile adhesives in the U.S., residential segment is estimated to be a dominant end user during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

> Manufacturers and distributors of U.S. tile adhesive markets.

> Manufacturers and distributors of coatings.

> Manufacturers and distributors of paints.

> Suppliers and traders of building materials.

> Government, associations and industrial bodies.

> Investors and Trade experts.

> Consulting in chemical experts.

