Poly Aluminum Chloride Market 2021 Manufacturer Analysis, Technology Advancements, Industry Scope and Forecast to 2030 | Says Reportocean Research

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the poly aluminum chloride market. The poly aluminum chloride market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the poly aluminum chloride market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the poly aluminum chloride market both globally and regionally.

The global poly aluminum chloride market is expected to reach USD 833.1 million by 2022 with a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period.

Global Poly Aluminum Chloride Market Information-by form (liquid and solid), by application (water treatment, paper industry, cosmetic additive, oil & gas and others) and by region – forecast till 2022

Synopsis of Poly Aluminum Chloride Market:

Poly aluminum chloride (PAC) is a basic salt of aluminum chloride which is available in liquid and powder form. With properties such as insipidness, innocuous and easily soluble in water, poly aluminum chloride has numerous application such as water treatment, paper industry, cosmetic additives, and oil & gas among others. It is an efficient flocculent and coagulant. It is also known as aluminum chloride hydroxide or aluminum oxychloride.

In its liquid form, PAC appears colorless to pale yellow whereas, in solid/powdered form it appears as a yellow substance. Growing need of fresh and clean water for drinking and cleaning purpose has resulted in growing demand of waste water treatment chemicals thereby, driving the demand of poly aluminum chloride demand. The global poly aluminum chloride market is expected to reach USD 833.1 million by 2022 with CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period.

Poly aluminum chloride found extensive application in waste water treatment owing to reduction of sludge production, coagulates effectively in waste water, better substitute for alum and minimized pH adjustments. Rising awareness about safe and clean drinking water along with initiatives of government agency are expected to drive the demand of poly aluminum chloride. Asia pacific water treatment application segment dominates the market share of 49.2% in 2015, followed by Europe, valued at USD 77.2 million in 2015; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54%.

Moreover, salts of aluminum chloride like poly aluminum chloride sulphate is used in paper sizing to improve starch performance and treat water and effluents during paper processing. Increasing demand of paper over plastics can be attributed for consumption of poly aluminum chloride in the paper & pulp industry. As sludge produced by PAC are compact than alum, manufacturing industries are replacing alum when water is hard to treat. Thus, increasing industrial and agriculture waste has put forward the use of PAC in sewage treatment. However, poly aluminum chloride might face problems owing to cost factor and poor infrastructure of water treatment plants in emerging economies.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global poly aluminum chloride market is segmented into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Out of which Asia Pacific region dominated the market share owing to growing application industries such as paper, water treatment and cosmetics industry. Rising demand of poly aluminum chloride in deodorants is expected to drive the product demand as cosmetics additives. Moreover, changing consumer trends has resulted in growing demand of cosmetics, thus, driving the poly aluminum chloride market. China occupies 46% of major share in Asia Pacific region followed by India owing to large industrial base, easy availability of raw material and cheap labor cost. Growing industrial and household waste on account of increasing population is expected to propel the poly aluminum chloride demand in water treatment. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 52.59%, having accounted for 726.00 ?000 Tons in 2015 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.00% from 2016 to 2022.

Furthermore, the second largest market of poly aluminum chloride is European region owing to the increasing consumption of poly aluminum chloride in paper & pulp industry and cosmetic additives. However, the consumption of poly aluminum chloride is comparatively less in the Middle East & Africa on account of less usage of poly aluminum chloride in oil & gas industry for extraction of oil.

Segmentation

The global poly aluminum chloride market is majorly segmented on the basis of form, and region. Based on form, global poly aluminum chloride market is segmented into liquid and solid. Based on application, the market is segmented into water treatment, paper industry, cosmetic additive, oil & gas, and others. Based on region market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Key players of the global poly aluminum chloride market are Kemira, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Airedale Chemical Company Limited, Feralco AB, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd, Synergy Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

> APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

Key Findings

On the basis of form, liquid poly aluminum chloride dominate the market in terms of value and volume, and is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.12% over the forecasted period. Based on the applications, water treatment segments accounts for largest market shares of 62%, followed by paper industry and Cosmetic additive. Furthermore, manufacturing industries are looking out for lucrative opportunities in order to tap the market share and provide new value added products to customers. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is dominating market for poly aluminum chloride followed by Europe and North America. Asia-Pacific market is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period in terms of value share, expanding at a CAGR of ~5.4%.

Intended Audience

> Poly Aluminum Chloride manufacturers

> Traders and distributors of poly aluminum chloride

> Production Process industries

> Potential investors

> Raw material suppliers

> Nationalized laboratory

The report about Global Poly Aluminum Chloride Market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report further provides detail information about strategies used by top key players in the industry. It also gives a broad study about different market segments and regions.

