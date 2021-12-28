Polycaprolactone Polyol Market 2021 SWOT Study, Sales Analysis, Technological Innovations and Competitive Landscape to 2030 | Says Reportocean Research

Report Ocean publicize new report on the polycaprolactone polyol market. The polycaprolactone polyol market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the polycaprolactone polyol market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the polycaprolactone polyol market both globally and regionally.

The global polycaprolactone polyol market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.28% and expected to reach USD 791.4 million during the forecast period of 2016-2023.

Global Polycaprolactone Polyol Market Information- by Application (Foam, Adhesives, Coating Elastomer and Others), by End Use (Resin, Footwear, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Printing, Commodity, Other) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America) – Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis of Global Polycaprolactone Polyol Market:

Polycaprolactone Polyol is a special high performance class of polyester polyol. Polycaprolactone polyols are formed by ring opening of hetrocyclic ring by glycol, the reaction results into narrow molecular weight distribution. The lack of high molecular weight tail makes low viscosity in polyester polyols, this leads to usage of polycaprolactone polyol in a variety of end-uses such as resin, footwear, automotive, pharmaceutical among others. The global polycaprolactone polyol market is expected to register a healthy growth and is projected to reach USD 791.4 million by 2023 due to its wide range of application in foam, adhesive, coating and elastomer.

Foam which exists in rigid and flexible form accounted largest market share of 32% in 2016 and expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its properties such as hardness, high tensile strength and compression strength, strong impact and abrasion resistance. Coating accounted second largest market share due to the low viscosity of the polycaprolactone polyol. The coating is followed by adhesive, elastomer and other applications. In addition to this, the global polycaprolactone polyol market is segmented on the basis of end users as resins, footwear, automotive, pharmaceutical, printing, commodity and others.

Resin accounted largest value market share and expected to grow at CAGR of 11.43% during the forecast period due to rising demand of bio-degradable plastics across the world and excellent dynamic properties, high resiliency, flexible at low temperature, improved hydraulic stability of polycaprolactone polyol. Resin segment followed by footwear industry, accounted second largest market share due to increased demand for comfortable footwear and increasing sports activity generally for health and fitness has significantly increased the focus on sportswear. Footwear segment is followed by automotive, pharmaceutical, printing, commodity and other segment.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global polycaprolactone polyol Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the leading region in the market that accounted largest market share of 30.10% and expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period from 2017 to 2023. China accounted largest market share by country in Asia pacific region. The polycaprolactone polyol market in China is expected to reach USD 156.8 million by 2023, growing at CAGR of 11.97% during forecast period.

Europe accounted second largest market share regionally, and expected to grow at CAGR of 11.48%. The factors that fuelled the demand for polycaprolactone polyol in Europe are increasing demand of biodegradable plastics from consumers and growing demand of foam, coating and adhesive based application of the product in end use market.

Germany is the leading country in Europe, accounted largest market share of 43.3% in 2016 and is growing at highest CAGR in the European region due to the high penetration of automotive, resin and coating industries. Europe is followed by North America, which is expected to grow at CAGR of 11.18% during the forecast period, U.S. is leading market in North America region. The perturbing factors that drive the North America markets are the government’s initiative for biodegradable plastics and rising environmental regulations in lowering carbon emissions and greenhouse gases.

Segmentation

The global polycaprolactone polyol market is segmented on the basis of Application, End User and Region. On the basis of application, polycaprolactone polyol market is segmented into foam, adhesive, coating, elastomer and others. In terms of end user, the market is segmented in to resin, footwear, automotive, pharmaceutical, printing, commodity and others. Based on regions, market is segmented into- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

The key players in market includes Perstrop Holdings A.B., BASF SE, Daicel Corporation, Sigma Aldrich, Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co., Ltd, Gantrade Corporation, Huntsman International LLC (U.S) and others.

Key Findings

The global polycaprolactone polyol market is projected to grow at CAGR of 11.28% and expected to reach USD 791.4 million during the forecast period of 2016-2023. Regionally, Asia Pacific accounted largest value market share due to the high penetration of end user industry and consumption demand in the region. Polycaprolactone polyol is expected to gain the market share in developing countries owing to strong government support for innovating and developing biodegradable polymers for a sustainable lifestyle.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region includes

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

> APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

> Latin America

Intended Audience

> Manufacturers and distributors of polycaprolactone polyol.

> Manufacturers and distributors of polyurethane.

> Manufacturers and distributors of coating, adhesives, elastomers and foam.

> Suppliers and traders of polycaprolactone polyol.

> Government, associations and industrial bodies.

> Investors and Trade experts.

> Consulting in chemical experts.

