Paper Dry Strength Agent Market 2021 Driving Factors, Industry Growth, Key Vendors and Outcomes of the Five Forces Analysis by 2030 | Says Reportocean Research

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Global paper dry strength agent market. The Global paper dry strength agent market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Global paper dry strength agent market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Global paper dry strength agent market both globally and regionally.

The global paper dry strength agent market is projected to reach USD 69,722.5 million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 90,548.7 million in 2023 with a CAGR of 3.50%.

Global Paper Dry Strength Agent Market Information-by Type (Polyvinyl amine, Polyacrylamide, Glyoxylted Polyacrylamide, Starch Based Polymers, Amphoteric Polymers and others), and by Region – Forecast till 2023

Synopsis of Paper Dry Strength Agent Market

Paper dry strength agent acts as additives in paper manufacturing providing strength to paper along with tear and bust strength. Dry strength agent increases the internal bond formation, wax pick values, folding endurance and stiffness. These agents can be available in two forms such as natural dry agents and synthetic dry agents. In natural dry agents it is further sub-segmented into starch and Guar Gum. Whereas, synthetic dry agents is sub-segmented as polyvinylamine, polyacrylamide (PAM), poly aminoamide eipchlorohydrin (PAE), glyoxylated polyacrylamide (GPAM) and amphoteric polymer.

The global paper dry strength agent market is expected to reach USD 90,548.7 million in 2023 with CAGR of 3.505 owing to several factors such as increasing paper demand from developing economies. The development of the China’s pulp and paper industry is drawing increasing interest among scholars, policy makers, and international producers. Chinese paper and paperboard production ranked second in the world, on the other hand, India has also been highest consumer of paper due to growth in literary, changing lifestyle and increasing consciousness for personal hygiene. Thus, the paper dry strength agent in developing economies will be highest benefited owing to swift from plastic to paper in packaging industries.

Moreover, increasing recycled paper and filler content drives the demand for chemicals. Currently, the recycling rate has increased to 65% in U.S. However in Europe, the recycling of paper is termed as waste management. The recycling of paper in Europe has been steadily climbing overtime. With increasing production innovation in dry strength agents can provide lucrative opportunities to players in the market. However, fluctuation in power cost along with replacement of paper with advanced technology can hamper the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia Pacific region occupies smallest share of 20% after North America and Europe. These is attributed to growing application of paper over plastics in printing and packaging industry. The countries like China, India, Indonesia and South Korea are contributing in market growth owing to rising population along with changing lifestyle of consumer is driving attention for usage paper over plastics.

North America is leading market and is projected to reach USD 29,743.0 million in 2023 followed by Europe with 25% of market share. Growing paper industry on account of minimizing use of plastics products and strengthening the paper in packaging industry with advanced technology will drive the regional market growth. U.S. and Mexico are potential market owing to stringent regulation by government in minimal usage of plastics and film coated products coupled with rise in consumer awareness in personal hygiene.

Europe is second dominating market in global paper dry strength agent market owing to large product penetration in school and office environment such as copier paper, computer printouts and notepads. Countries like Germany, UK, Spain and Italy are more into changing trend of packaging industries to paper packaging due to rising environmental concern of pollution. Major players like BASF SE and Kemira are more into development of product with advanced technology to maintain their market share.

Segmentation

The global paper dry strength agent market is majorly segmented on the basis of types, and region. Based on types, global paper dry strength agent market is segmented into polyvinyl amine, polyacrylamide, glyoxylted polyacrylamide, starch based polymers, amphoteric polymers and others based on region market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Key players of the global paper dry strength agent market are BASF SE, Kemira, Harima Chemicals Group, Inc., Applied Chemicals International Group, Solenis, Seiko Pmc Corporation, and Richards Chemicals & Electricals Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Key Findings

Global paper dry strength agent market is projected to reach USD 69,722.5 million in 2015 and expected to reach USD 90,548.7 million in 2023 with a CAGR of 3.50%. North America accounted 32% of market share due to growing application industries in this region. These is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. China is dominating market in Asia Pacific region and is expected to grow at 2.16% during forecasted period. Middle East and Africa accounts for smallest share in global paper dry strength agent market. Based on Types, polyvinylamine dominate the market with 28%, followed by polyacrlamide and glyoxylted polyacrylamide. The market is dominated by Tier 1, and Tier 2 companies which accounts for more than 40% of market. The total number of companies increased from 2011-2016 are 15-20%. However, in coming years, with changing technology and adoption of tablets, and e-books in education sector will hamper the market growth.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

> APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

> Latin America

Intended Audience

> Paper Dry Strength Agent manufacturers

> Traders and distributors of Paper Dry Strength Agent

> Production Process industries

> Potential investors

> Raw material suppliers

> Nationalized laboratory

