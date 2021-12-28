Flexo-ink Market 2021 Top Industry Trend and Segments Analysis up to 2030 | Says Reportocean Research

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the flexo-ink market. The flexo-ink market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the flexo-ink market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the flexo-ink market both globally and regionally.

The global flexo-ink Market is expected to witness significant growth by 2023 with CAGR of 5.72%.

Global Flexo-ink Market -by Type (Water Based Flexo, Solvent Based Flexo, UV Based Flexo), by Resin Type (Acrylic Resin, Polyurethane Resins, Polyamide Resins, Cellulosic Resins, Vinyl Resins, Others), by End Use (Packaging Industry, Label Industry, Paper Industry) and by Region – Forecast till 2023

Synopsis of Flexo-ink Market

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18920

Flexographic printing ink are the specialty inks that provide excellent printing quality and provide ability to finishes product at one pass through the press. Flexo-inks consists of resins, additives, pigments, surfactants, adhesion promoters and micro amounts of deformers and silicones. Some of the prominent factors driving global flexo-ink market include, new technologies and evolution of innovative colors in packaging segment, growing demand of solvent based compared to water based inks, favoring government regulations and improved performance among different factors.

Among these factors, new technologies and evolution of new colors in packaging sector is the most influencing factor. Growth of packaging sector in developed markets such as North America and Europe has significant positive impact on the global flexo-ink market. In addition to exponentially growing packaging market, growing use of biodegradable and recyclable materials is fueling its demand in the packaging application. Moreover, flexible packaging market is witnessing relatively high growth owing to the growing key end use industries. With the development of solvent based ink technology, flexible packaging market will drive the flexo-ink demand in near future.

However, stern regulations of authorities such as FDA and EPA towards high emissions of volatile organic compound (VOCs) can hamper the market growth. Prominent markets such as U.S. and Europe have strict regulatory framework for volatile organic compound emission. Developing markets are following the similar trends towards sustainable development. Such regulations are anticipated to hamper global flexo-ink market growth. Owing to such factors, the global flexo-ink Market is expected to witness a significant growth by 2023 with CAGR of 5.72%.

Currently, manufacturers are facing pricing challenges due to fluctuation raw materials prices. Resins and pigments are the most important raw materials for the market. As the most of the resins & pigments are petroleum based products, manufacturers are facing the challenge from fluctuating such raw material prices and seeking for alternative cost effective bio based products.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18920

Geographically,

global flexo-ink market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these, Asia Pacific region is the largest market of flexo-ink due to higher consumption in China and India. Country wise, China is the largest producer and consumer of in the global market. Asia Pacific accounts for 40% of market share in which China is dominating segment with more than 50% of market share. With increasing investments in expansion and product development by major players in market especially in packaging industry are also projected to boost the market for flexographic ink market. Followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe is second largest market share holder. This is attributed to presence of packaged food industries leading to increasing labelling and attractive packaging. Furthermore, with rising demand of personal care and food & beverages products is anticipated to drive the North America and Europe Market.

Segmentation

The global Flexo-ink market is majorly segmented on the basis of Type, Resin Type, End Use and Region. On Basis of Type, global Flexo-ink market is segmented into Water Based Flexo, Solvent Based Flexo, and UV Based Flexo. Based on Resin Type, Flexo-ink market is segmented into Acrylic Resin, Polyurethane Resins, Polyamide Resins, Cellulosic Resins, Vinyl Resins, Others. Based on end use, Flexo-ink is segmented into Packaging Industry, Label Industry, and Paper Industry. Based on region market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Key Players

Key players of the global Flexo-ink market are Sun Chemical Group, Flint Group, TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD., HuberGroup Deutschland GmbH, T & K TOKA CO., LTD., SAKATA INX CORPORATION and Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA among others.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18920

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

> APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> ROW ( Rest Of World)

The report about Global Flexo-ink Market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report further provides detail information about strategies used by top key players in the industry. It also gives a broad study about different market segments and regions.

Ask for Discount –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18920

Key Findings

> Global Flexo-ink market is projected to reach USD 6,840.5 million in 2016 and expected to reach USD 10,030.3 million in 2023 with a CAGR of 5.72%

> Asia Pacific accounted for largest share due to easy availability of raw material, lower labor cost and minimal legislations by government regarding usage of VOCs contain inks in end user industries like packaging, label and paper.

> Key players including SunChemical, Flint Group, Toyo Ink and Siegwerk among others are investing more into product development and shifting towards UV based inks owing to zero VOC contain and high profit margin.

> Flexo-ink market is a fragmented market, however, tier 1 and tier 2 manufacturers dominate the market share.

> Asia Pacific dominate the market accounting for 40%, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest growing region in Flexo-ink market at close to 6.09% CAGR from 2017 to 2023

> Solvent based flexo-ink, by type is dominating segment over water based flexo-ink owing to quick drying capacity, perform well and allow printers a wide choice of products over water based ink. In near future, stern regulations about high VOCs contain causing health problems can shift the focus towards water based flexo-ink and UV based flexo-ink.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18920

Intended Audience

> Flexo-ink manufacturers

> Traders and distributors of Flexo-ink

> Production Process industries

> Potential investors

> Raw material suppliers

> Nationalized laboratory

DC -Description

> printer ink

> flexo printing ink

> screen printing ink

> inkjet ink

> uv ink

> water based flexo inks

> flexo ink formulation

> uv flexo inks

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18920

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/