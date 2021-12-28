Mexico Glycerine Market 2021 Industry Challenges, Top Manufacturers, Key Countries With Forecast to 2030 | Says Reportocean Research

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Mexico Glycerine market. The Mexico Glycerine market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Mexico Glycerine market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Mexico Glycerine market both globally and regionally.

Mexico’s glycerine market is projected to reach 106.4 USD Million by 2023 with 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The market for Mexico Glycerine Market has been increasing tremendously, specifically in East Mexico, owing to rise in the populations in this region resulting to increasing in demand for cosmetics & Personal Care industry. Additionally, food industry growth typically follows the growth of these key end markets. The demand from cosmetics & personal care industry for glycerine is increasing day by day in Mexico due to the constant innovation of the product in these industry. West Mexico is the second largest consumer of glycerine especially in terms of food & beverages and cosmetic products. However, the production of glycerine in Mexico is very low.

To fulfil the consumption demand, Mexico imports glycerine in bulk quantity. In-addition, According to, market research, there is a tremendous opportunity for new comers or glycerine manufacturers to collaborate and expand the business to fulfil the gap between supply and demand in this sector.

Mexico glycerine market Share, by Source, 2016 (%)



Segmentation Analysis

The market of Mexico glycerine market is segmented into natural and synthetic glycerine based on the source. Natural glycerien accounted for the largest market share of 90% in 2016, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Synthetic glycerine accounted the market share of 10% in 2016. The demand for natural glycerine has been increasing in past decade due to increasing application in food industry and recent advancement in the cosmetics & personal Care products. If the development in the products of food and personal care continues, the growth rate migh increase the forecasted period.

Key Players

The key players in market includes Cargil Inc., Kao Chemicals, Quimic SA de CV, Quimica Delta, Pemex, Oxiteno Mexico SA de CV.



Key Findings

> East Mexico accounted for largest share due to relatively high consumption and industries in the region. However, West Mexico accounted for second largest share in the region.

> East Mexico market is estimated to exhibit highest CAGR of 5.39% owing to increasing population and consumption demand.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region includes

Mexico

> North Mexico

> South Mexico

> East Mexico

> West Mexico

Intended Audience

> Manufacturers and distributors of glycerine

> Suppliers and traders of glycerine.

> Government, associations and industrial bodies.

> Investors and Trade experts.

> Consulting in chemical experts.

