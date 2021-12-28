Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market 2021-2030 Size, SWOT Analysis, Growth Statistics 2021 Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, Prominent Players Strategies, Forthcoming s, Upcoming Investments | (CAGR) of 14.0%

Report Ocean presents a new report on transcatheter aortic valve implantation market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC538

The transcatheter aortic valve implantation market revenue was US$ 5,197 million in 2021. The global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 16,937 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement is also known as transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI). It is a minimally invasive procedure performed on high-risk patients who suffer from aortic stenosis. The TAVI procedure involves the implantation of transcatheter aortic valves to restore the aortic valves’ blood flow capability.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market growth is primarily due to an increase in aortic stenosis prevalence, increased demand for various TAVI procedures, and advances in technology in the field.

A rise in geriatrics populations is driving the global TAVI market growth since they are more likely to suffer from aortic stenosis.

Increasing awareness about early diagnosis and technological advancements in TAVI valves propel the global market’s growth.

Regulatory barriers to transcatheter aortic valve approval and high costs associated with TAVI may negatively impact the global market’s growth.

Several growth opportunities for the global transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) market will increase during the forecast period, including the use of TAVI systems for new indications, the rise in healthcare spending in emerging economies, and the increasing interest of key players in this field.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted access to transcatheter aortic valve implantation for people living with aortic stenosis. The pandemic has prompted hospitals to implement protocols that minimize the use of anesthesiologists, ventilators, operating rooms, and intensive care beds. COVID-19 participants who underwent TAVI dealt with time delays, emergency procedures, and adverse outcomes.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC538

Regional Insights

Europe held dominant in the transcatheter aortic valve implantation market and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. It is due to the presence of key players, the developed healthcare sector, and advancements in valve technology. TAVI in Europe has experienced growth due to an increase in cases of severe aortic stenosis, an increase in high-risk patients, and improved awareness among patients and physicians about the benefits of transcatheter aortic valves. A favorable reimbursement policy in certain European nations also contributes to adopting TAVI procedures in this region.

North America is forecast to register the highest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period. Due to increased health care investments by manufacturers and high R&D expenditures by companies. In addition, the prevalence of coronary artery disease, hypertension, or heart failure contributes to the growth of the transcatheter aortic valve implantation market in North America.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Blue Sail Medical Co. Limited

Bracco Group

Edward Lifesciences

JC Medical Incorporated

JenaValve Technology Incorporated

Medtronic Plc

Meril Life Sciences

Venus MedTech HangZhou Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market segmentation focuses on Procedure, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Procedure

Transfemoral Procedure

Subclavian Procedure

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC538

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC538

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/