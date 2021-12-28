Dialysis Concentrate Market 2021-2030 Growth, Future Investments, Upcoming Trends, Size, Production Capacity Estimates, Progression Status | (CAGR) of 5.2%

Report Ocean presents a new report on dialysis concentrate market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The global dialysis concentrate market value was US$ 2,692.4 million in 2020. The dialysis concentrate market is forecast to reach US$ 4531.3 million by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Dialysis concentrate consists of purified water, glucose, and electrolytes, for use during hemodialysis when the solution is prepared according to electrolyte balance and metabolic waste elimination needs. In order to facilitate the removal of metabolic waste from the body, dialysis concentrate is prepared according to the needs of each individual patient, which regulates the electrolyte and maintains an acid-base balance.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
An increase in incidences of kidney diseases, issues associated with kidney transplants, and the prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases are some of the factors driving the dialysis concentrate market.
Growing concerns about reimbursement policy and treatment complications in emerging nations may hamper the growth of the dialysis concentrate market.
Home hemodialysis is becoming a popular choice among patients, providing an opportunity for manufacturers to capitalize on the market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Around the world, COVID-19 has disrupted healthcare workflows. There has been an increase in death rates among dialysis patients during COVID-19 due to the disease closing down a number of industries, including several subdomains of health care.
According to a Canadian study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) in February of 2021, patients on long-term dialysis were almost four times more likely to die from COVID-19 and five times more likely to be infected with it. The market growth of dialysis concentrate was adversely affected by the concern for the transmission of infectious diseases during dialysis procedures.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific offers lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the market, registering the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rapid rise in cases of end-stage renal disease, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and hypertension. In addition, Hemodialysis and Peritoneal dialysis procedures are increasing in emerging economies, such as India and China.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global dialysis concentrate market are:
Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Baxter International Inc.
Dialysis Medical Solutions
Farmasol
Fresenius Medical Care
Hemoclean
Medites Pharma, spol. s.r.o.
Nikkiso
Nipro Renal Solution
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global dialysis concentrate market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Dialysis Site, and Region,
Segmentation based on Type
Acid Concentrates
Bicarbonate Concentrates
Peritoneal Dialysis Fluid
Segmentation based on Application
Hemodialysis
Peritoneal Dialysis
Segmentation based on Dialysis Site
Hospital
Clinics
Dialysis Centers
Home Dialysis
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.
