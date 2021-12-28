Optical Preclinical Imaging Market 2022-2030 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, and Recovery, Supply, Growth, Regional | (CAGR) of 5.5%

Report Ocean presents a new report on optical preclinical imaging market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global optical preclinical imaging market revenue was US$ 544.4 million in 2021. The optical preclinical imaging market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 859.70 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The process of visualizing living animals for research purposes, such as drug discovery and development, is called optical preclinical imaging. Researchers frequently use imaging modalities to monitor physiological or environmental changes in animals, whether at the organ, tissue, cell, or molecular levels. With the advent of non-invasive and in vivo imaging approaches, animal models have become increasingly valuable for research. The use of optical imaging in preclinical drug discovery and development is becoming increasingly popular. This modality provides an inside view of animals and allows for real-time monitoring of molecular processes at the molecular level. Easy to use, radiation-free, affordably priced, and has excellent sensitivity, this method is simple to use and has no side effects. In addition to monitoring disease progression, it can assess the effects of drug candidates with extremely high sensitivity.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increased demand for non-invasive imaging techniques and government funding will likely drive the global optical preclinical imaging market.

Factors such as a high product price that decreases adoption rates in academic institutions and a limited number of applications of each modality may negatively impact the growth of the global optical preclinical imaging market.

There are potential growth opportunities in the global optical preclinical imaging market due to improved healthcare infrastructure, increased unmet healthcare needs, and increased research and development. Additionally, the availability of such minimally invasive procedures makes the optical preclinical imaging market an attractive investment opportunity for key players in the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic led to a huge number of clinics and hospitals worldwide reorganizing to accommodate more cases of patients who had COVID-19. The rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases caused a potential backlog in non-essential procedures. On the other hand, various preclinical research studies and activities, such as clinical trials for safety and efficacy, for the treatment of COVID-19 by researchers, companies, and governments, have spurred the growth of the optical preclinical imaging market.

Regional Insights

North America held the majority of the global optical preclinical imaging market share in 2021 and is forecast to continue dominating during the forecast period. It is due to the well-established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research industries. The region is also a potential market for various products used in research activities due to the presence of a number of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies and biopharmaceutical companies.

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is forecast to witness notable growth. Due to an increase in research & development, an increase in facilities that offer optical preclinical imaging services, and increased investments in healthcare.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global optical preclinical imaging market are:

Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co.KG

Endress+Hauser (Analytik Jena US LLC)

Fujifilm Corporation (Fujifilm VisualSonics Incorporated)

LI-COR Biosciences, Incorporated

Miltenyi Biotec

PerkinElmer, Incorporated

Rigaku Corporation (MILabs B.V.)

TriFoil Imaging

Vieworks Co., Limited

Vilber Smart Imaging Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global optical preclinical imaging market segmentation focuses on Modality, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Modality

Bioluminescence & Fluorescence Imaging Systems

Standalone Fluorescence Imaging Systems

Optical + X-ray & Optical + CT

Segmentation based on End-User

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

