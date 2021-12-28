Neurorehabilitation Market 2022-2030 Revenue, Growth, Multiple Segments by Region, Company, Type and Sales Channels | (CAGR) of 8.5%

Report Ocean presents a new report on neurorehabilitation market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global neurorehabilitation market revenue was US$ 1190.99 million in 2021. The global neurorehabilitation market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 2,451.28 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A neurorehabilitation program is a medical procedure that helps a person recover from a neurological injury and reduces or compensates for any loss of function caused by that injury. Rehabilitation devises aid in reducing symptoms and improving neurological functions. Physiotherapists commonly use this device to improve patient comfort and quality of life.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing prevalence of neurological disorders such as brain stroke, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and rising awareness about neurorehabilitation devices are driving the global neurorehabilitation market.

An increase in funding for research and development of neurorehabilitation devices and more approvals by regulatory agencies contribute to the global market growth.

Some of the primary factors that may slow down the growth of the global neurorehabilitation market include the high costs of devices and a lack of skilled professionals.

As telerehabilitation becomes more popular, manufacturers will have a better opportunity to capitalize on the market. Thus, creating lucrative opportunities in the global neurorehabilitation market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Around the world, the COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted healthcare workflows. Several countries have reduced the number of beds in neurorehabilitation units to allow doctors and nurses to work in specialized wards and intensive care units to isolate and treat patients with COVID-19 infections. In order to protect patients and caregivers, outpatient and home rehabilitation services are only available in selected cases. Additionally, in-patient rehabilitation had restricted to patients with severe post-acute disabilities. In addition, patients suffering from chronic degenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis had to wait a long time to undergo treatment. Thus, all these factors negatively impacted the growth of the neurorehabilitation market during COVID-19.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest rate in the global neurorehabilitation market. It is due to the prevalence of neurological diseases, the increase in demand for neurorehabilitation devices, and the growing population of geriatrics. Due to the growth in healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income, and strategic initiatives companies have undertaken to expand their operations in the region, Asia-Pacific offers lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the neurorehabilitation market.

During the forecast period, North America is forecast to lead the neurorehabilitation market. Due to the rising prevalence of neurological diseases, the aging population, and the complex and equipped healthcare infrastructure within the area.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global neurorehabilitation market are:

Bionik Laboratories Corporation

BioScience Managers Limited (Rex Bionics Ltd)

Bioventus (Bioness Incorporated)

DIH (Hocoma AG)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Incorporated

Eodyne Systems

Neofect

Neuro Rehab VR

Reha Technology AG

ReWalk Robotics Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global neurorehabilitation market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Neuro-Robotic Devices

Non-Invasive Stimulators

Brain-Computer Interfaces

Segmentation based on Application

Brain Stroke

Parkinson’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Spinal Cord Injury

Traumatic Brain Injury

Cerebral Palsy

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

