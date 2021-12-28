Genetic Engineering Market Size 2021 Global Comprehensive Growth, Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Genetic Engineering Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report.

The major driving factor of global Genetic Engineering market are surging utility of technologies such as CRISPR, Talen & ZNF and rising focus on innovation in Gene Therapy in Genetic Engineering. In addition, increasing funding for research and development of medical products is the some other driving factor that drives the market. However, one of the major restraining factors of Genetic Engineering market is high amount of investment. Genetic engineering is also known as genetic modification or genetic manipulation. It is the direct manipulation of an organism’s genes using biotechnology.

It is a set of technologies used to change the genetic makeup of cells, including the transfer of genes within and across species boundaries to produce improved or novel organisms. Genetic engineering allows of plant or animals to be modified so their maturity can occur at a quicker pace. Genetic modification can also help to create resistance to common forms of forms of organism death. Genetic engineering can also change the traits of plants or animals so that they produce greater yield per plant. Any genetic mutation caused by environmental mutagens may also be corrected through genetic engineering.

The regional analysis of Global Genetic Engineering Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has dominate the market of total generating revenue with 40% across the globe in 2016 due to increasing use of genetic engineering for use of gene therapy, high incidence of cancer and increasing awareness for the use of stem cells.

Europe is also contributing second largest major share in the global market of Genetic Engineering. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the over the coming years due to presence of developing countries, companies grabbing these opportunities and extracting their presence in the region. The Middle East and Africa holds the least share in global genetic engineering market owing to limited availability of medicine facilities.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Merck KGAA

• Horizon Discovery Group Plc

• Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

• New England Biolabs

• Genscript Biotech Corporation

• Lonza Group Ltd.

• Origene Technologies Inc.

• Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Devices:

§ PCR

§ Gene Gun

§ Gel Assemblies

§ Others

By Techniques:

§ Artificial Selection

§ Gene Splicing

§ Cloning

§ Others

By End-User:

§ Research Institutes

§ Academic Institutes

§ Pharmaceutical Industries

§ Others

By Application:

§ Agriculture

§ Medical Industry

§ Forensic Science

§ Others



By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Genetic Engineering Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

