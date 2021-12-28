Sarcopenia Treatment Market 2021-2030 Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies, Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics | (CAGR) Of More Than 6%

Report Ocean presents a new report on sarcopenia treatment market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global sarcopenia treatment market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030, and the market value anticipates to reach USD 4700 million by 2030.

A condition known as sarcopenia occurs when skeletal muscle mass or flesh decreases with aging. Reduced muscle mass, relative weakness, a lack of stamina, and problems climbing stairs are some of the symptoms of sarcopenia. In addition, to exercise level and co-morbidities, there are other factors affecting muscle loss. Sarcopenia can impair quality of life and lead to disability. The aging process causes muscles to lose strength and muscle mass.

Malnutrition is a result of low consumption of micronutrient-rich foods in developing and low-income countries. It results from malnutrition or vitamin D and vitamin B12 deficiency. Vegetarians and the elderly are more at risk for this condition. Therefore, sarcopenia has no recognized treatment; however, proper nutrition and dietary supplements can help. During periods of muscle inactivity, diet prevents accelerated muscle loss and keeps energy levels up. A few of the most effective supplements for treating sarcopenia are proteins, amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids, creatine, vitamin D, and vitamin B12.

Factors Affecting

Factors driving the global sarcopenia treatment market include an aging population and the increasing acceptance of vitamins and dietary supplements. The World Health Organization predicts that by 2050, there will be 2 billion people aged 60 and older in the world, up from 900 million in 2015. Furthermore, a rise in sarcopenia cases will drive the growth of treatment products for the condition.

Sarcopenia treatment market growth will also benefit from an increase in R&D activities.

During the forecast period, high protein supplement prices and a lack of awareness will hinder the market growth.

As malnutrition and vitamin deficiency rise in developing countries and healthcare spending rises per capita, sarcopenia treatment supplements will likely become more in demand.

The increase in malnutrition cases resulting from poor nutrition will provide additional growth opportunities for the sarcopenia treatment market during the forecast period.

Despite these obstacles, protein supplement prices could increase, and sarcopenia treatment drugs will become more difficult to acquire.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 study may boost sarcopenia treatment market growth. COVID-19 infection causes a systematic inflammation that leads to skeletal muscle death in patients with sarcopenia. In addition, older people who suffered social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic suffered protein deficiencies and reduced physical activity, which lead to accelerated muscle weakness and dysfunction. Those with COVID-19 are also likely to experience secondary sarcopenia for two or three weeks after diagnosis. The result was an increase in the demand for protein supplements that promote muscle growth and increase muscle strength. A secondary recommendation should be to have physically isolated individuals do daily exercises such as ViviFrail graded exercise, the primary treatment for sarcopenia. COVID-19 has therefore grown positively as a result of such factors.

Regional Overview

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share, continuing to retain its dominance through 2030 due to high R&D spending, the presence of leading players and their products, and well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Prominent Players

The prominent players profiled in the global sarcopenia treatment market are:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

American Way (Amway) Corporation (U.S.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.)

Nestle S.A. (Europe)

Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Europe)

Sanofi, Inc. (France)

Zydus Cadila, Ltd (India)

F-Hoffmann La-Roche (Europe)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global sarcopenia market segmentation focuses on Treatment, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Treatment

Protein Supplements

Vitamin B12 Supplements

Vitamin D & Calcium Supplements

Others

Segmentation based on Route of Administration

Oral

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Parenteral

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Enteral

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

