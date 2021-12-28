Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/12/28 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 28, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;86;77;Partly sunny;89;78;SSW;5;80%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;77;64;High clouds;80;67;N;5;55%;8%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy and chilly;48;35;Turning cloudy;52;39;NE;6;66%;39%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;67;51;Mostly sunny;64;46;WSW;6;80%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;50;44;A couple of showers;52;49;W;12;95%;94%;0

Anchorage, United States;A thick cloud cover;35;26;Mostly cloudy;31;16;NNE;4;78%;13%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;54;30;Mostly cloudy;49;32;N;5;50%;1%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and breezy;18;17;A little a.m. snow;23;-18;WNW;9;61%;80%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, hot;101;77;Very hot;103;74;E;6;23%;2%;13

Athens, Greece;Clouds and showers;61;53;A couple of showers;61;49;NNE;4;81%;88%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;73;64;Partly sunny, breezy;72;63;SSW;15;58%;4%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;59;41;Inc. clouds;60;44;NNW;3;51%;21%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;92;72;Partly sunny;93;74;SE;7;64%;18%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;80;60;Mostly sunny;81;60;ESE;6;56%;2%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Increasing clouds;92;74;Mostly sunny;90;76;ENE;7;52%;14%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;67;52;Sun and some clouds;64;48;NNW;7;71%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;43;23;Partly sunny;39;21;WNW;11;16%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy, not as cold;42;39;Showers possible;44;41;W;4;85%;69%;0

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy, snow showers;37;34;Cloudy;40;39;SSW;5;89%;90%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;72;51;A shower in the p.m.;70;50;SE;5;64%;66%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;77;66;A stray thunderstorm;78;65;NNW;6;77%;91%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;35;34;A couple of showers;43;37;WSW;5;88%;88%;0

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;51;45;A couple of showers;57;55;WSW;9;82%;98%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;37;30;Remaining cloudy;34;33;NE;7;87%;67%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;35;30;Showers possible;41;30;WNW;4;80%;38%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very hot;97;77;Very hot;99;79;NNE;10;32%;4%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;82;66;A stray thunderstorm;82;66;NE;6;45%;85%;6

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;48;31;Clouds and sun;53;34;WNW;8;61%;2%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partial sunshine;69;53;Becoming cloudy;68;55;S;6;46%;13%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;69;56;Partly sunny;70;57;NW;9;55%;27%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Periods of sun;84;65;Mostly cloudy;85;65;ESE;3;57%;7%;6

Chennai, India;A passing shower;86;73;Mostly sunny;89;74;NNE;5;65%;4%;6

Chicago, United States;Snow to rain;40;37;Decreasing clouds;39;32;ENE;7;75%;82%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;87;73;Partly sunny, nice;88;74;NNE;7;66%;4%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain/snow showers;34;32;Cloudy, snow showers;37;34;S;2;94%;93%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine, less humid;88;71;Sunny, low humidity;84;71;NNE;3;50%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Warm with some sun;77;59;Rain in the morning;71;48;WSW;7;53%;85%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A couple of showers;85;77;A t-storm around;90;78;NE;10;72%;66%;5

Delhi, India;A shower in the p.m.;63;47;Hazy sun;66;45;NW;5;81%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Colder with some sun;39;16;Cold with some sun;38;24;SSW;5;43%;14%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;81;59;Hazy sunshine;80;61;NNW;8;59%;13%;3

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;75;A few showers;87;76;E;5;72%;86%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;47;43;Showers around;57;49;SSW;18;86%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;44;30;Plenty of sunshine;48;32;NNE;6;23%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and some clouds;67;56;Sunny and beautiful;67;58;W;8;75%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;62;58;Mostly cloudy;66;60;NNE;5;73%;62%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine;86;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;65;ESE;5;59%;80%;13

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and nice;83;61;Mostly sunny;85;65;SE;6;64%;1%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;28;22;Snow showers;26;24;S;15;89%;99%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;88;74;Afternoon rain;88;74;NNE;6;66%;78%;3

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;66;56;Partial sunshine;72;53;NNE;5;70%;4%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;81;70;Breezy;81;69;ENE;15;63%;85%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;83;64;Mostly sunny;84;64;SSE;6;53%;5%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;60;37;Plenty of sunshine;63;37;NNE;6;45%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;56;44;Mostly cloudy;54;48;ESE;7;72%;66%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;88;75;Afternoon showers;86;75;W;7;77%;94%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler;75;72;Decreasing clouds;80;72;NNE;7;57%;27%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;55;A p.m. t-storm;81;60;SSE;8;55%;64%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;47;23;Mostly sunny, mild;55;25;N;4;9%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy and warmer;75;54;Hazy sun;73;52;NE;10;50%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;59;44;Showery;55;42;ESE;5;87%;95%;1

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy;83;63;Mostly sunny;83;58;NNW;11;31%;25%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of p.m. snow;22;19;Cloudy and cold;22;18;WSW;4;80%;30%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;87;75;Breezy in the p.m.;89;75;NE;13;56%;27%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;72;NNW;5;78%;98%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;80;64;Hazy sun;79;63;N;7;55%;34%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;92;77;Mostly cloudy;92;77;NW;3;68%;66%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A couple of showers;55;40;Spotty showers;55;40;ESE;8;71%;91%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;90;77;Cloudy;87;77;SSW;6;75%;39%;4

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;73;67;Low clouds;73;66;SSE;7;74%;44%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy;63;57;Sunny and pleasant;63;48;ENE;5;80%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and breezy;51;45;Showers around;59;55;SW;13;90%;76%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;55;41;Chilly with rain;49;49;NE;7;93%;100%;1

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;77;Cloudy;84;77;SSW;6;77%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Turning sunny;60;47;Sun and some clouds;55;39;NE;3;75%;3%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;79;Partly sunny, nice;89;80;NE;13;62%;2%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;SSE;5;85%;94%;4

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;84;74;Partly sunny, nice;86;74;E;7;65%;33%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;77;52;Sunny and pleasant;73;53;SSE;10;58%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;75;42;Sunny and delightful;74;42;SW;5;38%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;79;73;Partly sunny;81;73;SE;9;64%;29%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and cold;18;7;Cloudy and frigid;14;8;SSE;7;87%;9%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;91;75;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;ENE;13;61%;11%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;71;Sun and clouds, warm;92;69;NNE;9;36%;4%;8

Montreal, Canada;A little a.m. snow;30;14;Mostly cloudy;23;17;NNE;1;75%;45%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cold with low clouds;18;7;Cloudy and frigid;13;7;ESE;8;93%;35%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;84;69;Plenty of sunshine;85;70;N;10;56%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Showers around;76;59;Clouds and sun;78;60;NNE;11;61%;44%;6

New York, United States;Fog this morning;50;42;Morning mist, cloudy;46;43;ENE;6;69%;74%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mainly cloudy;62;44;Clouds and sun;63;48;E;6;66%;70%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;18;16;A bit of p.m. snow;18;0;SW;12;93%;92%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers of rain/snow;47;34;Milder;53;44;S;5;66%;64%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy and cold;23;18;Cloudy;25;20;NNE;4;66%;69%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little a.m. snow;32;15;Mostly cloudy;28;21;ENE;8;77%;32%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning t-storm;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;NE;5;71%;80%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;89;76;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;NW;7;73%;63%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;86;75;A little a.m. rain;84;73;E;6;82%;85%;4

Paris, France;A couple of showers;54;49;Cloudy with showers;59;56;WSW;9;73%;99%;0

Perth, Australia;Very hot;104;75;Hot, becoming breezy;96;68;SSW;11;24%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;85;78;Mostly cloudy;86;76;NE;10;67%;44%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;93;78;Breezy in the p.m.;95;78;N;12;62%;36%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;90;65;Mostly sunny;93;62;SE;6;50%;3%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;40;38;Cloudy;44;41;SW;7;82%;70%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sunshine;32;22;Decreasing clouds;37;7;WNW;5;64%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;68;53;Periods of rain;67;53;ENE;8;74%;97%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;67;51;Partly sunny;70;48;ESE;5;80%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;87;78;A morning shower;86;76;ESE;9;64%;57%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;31;26;Clearing and chilly;28;21;NE;12;54%;30%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and colder;20;17;Cloudy and cold;22;21;SSE;11;77%;57%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;83;73;E;8;76%;80%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Inc. clouds;68;57;A thick cloud cover;65;54;SSE;8;44%;28%;2

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;59;46;More clouds than sun;63;38;NNE;4;84%;2%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;21;19;Cloudy and cold;20;16;SSE;7;75%;42%;0

San Francisco, United States;A touch of rain;46;42;A touch of rain;47;40;NE;8;88%;88%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;63;A shower in the p.m.;82;62;ENE;8;65%;60%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;83;75;A stray shower;83;76;ENE;12;70%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;74;63;A few showers, humid;74;63;WSW;5;90%;89%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;76;48;Mostly sunny;69;50;NNE;6;24%;4%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;86;60;Breezy in the p.m.;79;59;SW;8;49%;14%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with sunshine;85;71;Mostly sunny;87;71;N;10;67%;27%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy;65;55;Sunshine and nice;65;47;ESE;5;79%;25%;2

Seattle, United States;Very cold;30;24;Very cold;27;24;SSE;5;66%;81%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Thickening clouds;33;27;Showers around;42;19;WNW;6;70%;64%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;43;34;Partly sunny;50;34;NNW;10;55%;1%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy in the p.m.;91;77;A passing shower;89;77;NNE;9;67%;91%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in the p.m.;49;37;Occasional rain;44;36;NNW;6;91%;96%;0

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;82;75;Partly sunny;84;74;ENE;11;66%;58%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;34;30;Cloudy, snow showers;34;29;SW;3;94%;93%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy this morning;68;63;A passing shower;73;61;NNE;10;59%;80%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Milder;68;60;A stray shower;68;60;NNE;5;78%;63%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and chilly;27;20;Snow showers, cold;22;21;S;12;83%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as cold;44;28;Plenty of sunshine;47;29;ENE;5;52%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;54;30;Partly sunny, mild;50;29;NE;5;59%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;49;38;Cloudy;48;36;WSW;5;28%;9%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;66;53;Showers around;61;53;SSE;8;75%;89%;1

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;61;46;A couple of showers;59;38;NE;4;70%;86%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Chilly with sunshine;48;34;Partly sunny;53;34;NNW;7;62%;6%;2

Toronto, Canada;Some afternoon snow;37;33;Low clouds;40;33;E;11;86%;33%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun;67;56;Plenty of sunshine;66;58;WSW;12;67%;6%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;67;56;Breezy;68;57;W;18;71%;6%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;12;-18;Partly sunny;8;-21;WSW;6;77%;20%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Some sun, very cold;26;13;Very cold;24;19;ENE;3;49%;95%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;35;34;A couple of showers;46;40;W;9;74%;94%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;85;59;Sunny and very warm;88;60;SE;4;51%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and cold;17;12;Cloudy and very cold;16;14;SSE;10;76%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Chilly with clouds;27;25;Cloudy, snow showers;33;32;SSE;9;90%;90%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy, showers;66;58;Clouds and sun;66;58;NNE;10;69%;12%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, nice;91;68;Plenty of sun;90;69;NNW;5;57%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;36;13;Partly sunny;32;13;NE;2;44%;0%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-12-28 21:36 GMT+08:00

