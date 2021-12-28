Pediatric Ultrasound Market 2021 Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, | by Report ocean

An ultrasound system uses high-pitched sound waves to visualize the internal structures of the body. Ultrasound systems find application in various clinical areas one of which is cardiology. A combination of ultrasound and Doppler imaging is used to study the heart’s anatomy and function in children. This test uses ultrasound waves that create different images of the heart, which the pediatric cardiologist further analyzes, to interpret the physiological condition of the heart. Children of all ages, including fetuses and newborns, to adolescents can undergo this test.

Ultrasound devices, increase in the prevalence and incidents rate of cardiac diseases, and increase in the number of ultrasound diagnostic imaging procedures particularly in pediatrics, are some of its major advancements. Moreover, an ultrasound scan is generally preferred for children as there is no threat of exposure to ionizing radiations harming the tender body tissues (with repeated exposure) of infants. Conversely, dearth of skilled and experienced sonographers worldwide is a major factor restraining the market growth. The global pediatric ultrasound market for cardiology was $252 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $332 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26927

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The pediatric ultrasound market for cardiology has flourished due to a large number of technological advancements in the industry, increase in the prevalence and incidents rate of congenital and acquired heart diseases (such as cardiomyopathy, rheumatic fever, kawasaki disease, and infective endocarditis) and increase in the number of ultrasound diagnostic imaging procedures particularly in pediatrics.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26927

The market has become mature in developed regions. However, the growth in these regions is primarily due to the technological innovations in the ultrasound industry to develop more portable ultrasound devices for point-of-care settings. However, the pediatric ultrasound market for cardiology is growing rapidly in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

World pediatric ultrasound market for cardiology is segmented based on age group and region. Based on age group, the market divides into segments such as, newborns (0-4 weeks), infants (4 weeks to 1 year), toddlers (1-3 years), preschoolers (4-6 years), school-aged children (6-13 years), and adolescents (13-19 years). In 2015, newborns and adolescents segments generated highest revenue, together accounting for about half of the total market share.

The use of ultrasound devices for cardiology examinations is continuously increasing for adolescents, which makes it the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to increase in the prevalence of high blood pressure, smoking, and obesity among adolescents, which ultimately leads to cardiac disorders. Geographically, the market divides into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA).

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26927

Key benefits

In-depth analysis done based on market estimations of the key segments from 2014 to 2022.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the world pediatric ultrasound market for cardiology provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Exhaustive analysis of the market by age group helps in understanding the different techniques of pediatric ultrasound for various age groups that are currently in use, along with the variants expected to gain prominence in the future.

Analysis of current research and clinical developments provided with key dynamic factors, help in understanding the market behavior.

Key market segment

MARKET BY AGE GROUP

Newborns (0-4 weeks)

Infants (4 weeks-1 year)

Toddlers (1-3 years)

Preschoolers (4-6 years)

School-Aged Children (6-13 years)

Adolescents (13-19 years)

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Others

Asia-Pacific

Japan

India

China

Others

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

COMPANY PROFILES

Analogic Corporation

Esaote SpA

Fujifilm Corporation

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Corporation

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26927

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26927

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26927

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/