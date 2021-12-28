Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: 2021 Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share | by Report ocean

Post-partum hemorrhage (PPH), defined as blood loss after vaginal or cesarean delivery, is the leading cause of maternal deaths especially in developing and under developed countries. PPH is categorized as primary PPH if blood loss occurs within 24 hours of delivery and secondary PPH if the blood loss occurs after 24 hours of delivery.

Poor uterine conditions, which include, failure of uterus to contract after childbirth is primarily the reason for post-partum hemorrhage and thus the demand for modern PPH treatment devices outpace the traditional methods as these devices aim towards healing the uterine conditions and problems of uterus contractions.

The growth of post-partum hemorrhage devices market is supported by a number of factors such as rise in incidence of PPH cases, increase in awareness regarding PPH risk factors, and increased pregnancy related complications. Moreover, increase in number of education and training initiatives by the government on PPH has also propelled the growth of this market. However, lack of awareness in developing countries about the available devices and low adoption of PPH devices in these countries are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

The report segments the post-partum hemorrhage devices market on the basis of product type and geography. According to the product type, the market is segmented into Non-pneumatic anti-shock garment (NASG), Uniject prefilled injection system, and uterine balloon tamponade. Uterine balloon tamponade is further segmented into Foley catheter Condom catheter, Bakri balloon tamponade, Rusch balloon and BT-Cath balloon. Geographical breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Over the past few years, the key players have adopted product development (including product launches, approvals, and clinical trials) as their key developmental strategy. For instance, in July 2015, Inpress technologies completed and announced the successful completion of its first human trial for the device to control post-partum hemorrhage. The trial was conducted on 10 patients to evaluate the efficiency of the device in controlling postpartum hemorrhage. The study generated significant results as the device on implantation into uterus was able to initiate hemorrhage control response within two minutes and attained full control on hemorrhage in just two hours on average.

The key companies that operate in the world post-partum hemorrhage devices market include

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Cook Medical, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Teleflex Incorporated

Bactiguard AB

Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH)

3RD Stone Design, Inc.

Vitality Medical

Revmedx Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Product Type

Non-Pneumatic Anti-Shock Garment

Uniject Prefilled Injection System

Uterine Balloon Tamponade

Foley Catheter

Condom Catheter

Bakri balloon tamponade

BT-Cath balloon

Rusch balloon

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Russia

U.K.

Germany

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Ukraine

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Indonesia

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Brazil

UAE

Nigeria

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

