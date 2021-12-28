Transplant Diagnostics Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Player | by Report ocean

Transplant diagnostics are tests that are performed pre and post-transplant procedures to check the compatibility between the donor and recipient of organ and its suitability in the body. It is mainly required to reduce the risk of organ rejection that can take place due to incompatible donors. Post-transplant, series of diagnostics tests are performed to check the chances of organ rejection.

The world transplant diagnostics market is projected to reach $1,031 million by 2022 and this growth is fueled by factors such as increasing elderly population, increased incidences of chronic disease patients, and increased focus on R&D.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The market for transplant diagnostics is flanked with technological progression that is stimulated by increasing awareness related importance of organ donations. Although these factors will drive the market for transplant diagnostics there are certain elements that can limit the growth of the market. Worldwide scenario for organ shortage and difficulties in HLA sequencing can restrict the growth of the market.

The transplant diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of technology, components, application, end-users, type of organ, type of screening, and geography. The world transplant diagnostics market based on the technology is segmented into non-molecular assay and molecular assay technologies. The non-molecular assay technologies are further categorized as serological assay and Mixed Lymphocyte Culture (MLC) assay.

The molecular assay technology is categorized into PCR-based and sequencing based. The global transplant diagnostics market based on the components is classified into instruments, reagents and consumables, and software and services. The transplant diagnostics market based on end-user is categorized as hospitals and transplant centers, research laboratories and academic institutes, and commercial service provider. On the bases of applications, the transplant diagnostics market is broadly classified into research and diagnostics.

Further the market based on the type of organ is segmented into kidney, liver, heart, lung, pancreas, and others. On the bases of type of screening the market is categorized into pre-transplant screening and post-transplant screening. By geography the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW including further segmentation of the major countries. The key players in the transplant diagnostics market are focused on strategies such as product approval and launches, merger and acquisition, expansion, collaboration etc. to expand their market share.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

World transplant diagnostics market is segmented as:

By Technology

Non-Molecular assay

Serological assay

Mixed Lymphocyte Culture

Molecular assay

PCR Based

Sequencing Based

By Component

Instrument and Equipment

Reagent and consumables

Software and services

By End-User

Hospitals and transplant centers

Research laboratories and academic institutes

Commercial Service Providers

By Applications

Research

Diagnostic

By Organ Type

Kidney

Liver

Heart

Lung

Pancreas

Others

By Screening Type

Pre-Transplant Screening

Post-Transplant Screening

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexic

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Turkey

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

South Korea

New Zealand

Japan

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Israel

Iran

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

F. Hoffmann-La

Roche, Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.,

Immucor, Inc.

Linkage Biosciences

Olerup Ssp Ab,

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Aldrich

