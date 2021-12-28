Neuromodulation Market CAGR of 13.1% 2021 Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on global neuromodulation market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global neuromodulation market size is expected to reach $11,717 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2027. The global neuromodulation devices market is estimated to reach $11,717 million by 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimer disease, cerebrovascular diseases, and Parkinson’s disease affect the central and peripheral nervous system. Bacterial, viral, and fungal infections can also cause neurological disorders. To manage such disorders, neuromodulation is used, wherein small electrodes generate electrical most precise stimulation with the help of pulse generators to supplement neurological activities in effected people.

The electrodes are generally placed directly in the brain or peripheral nerves or spinal cord whereas pulse generators are implanted within the skin. The key drivers for the growth of neuromodulation market include rise in geriatric population, their vulnerability for neurological disorders, increase in incidence of neurological diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, and the increase in awareness regarding the safety and efficacy of neurostimulator devices. However, restrains, such as lack of trained healthcare professionals and stringent approval policies, are expected to hinder the market.

The report analyzes the neuromodulation market based on product type, namely, internal and external neuromodulators. Internal neuromodulators are further segmented into deep brain stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, and other neurostimulators, whereas external neuromodulators are classified into transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation and repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation. The market is also segmented based on application, material, and geography.

The report includes the revenue generated from the sales of the previously mentioned segments of neuromodulator devices. Spinal cord stimulation is the dominating segment whereas repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation is the fastest growing segment among various neuromodulation technologies. Chronic pain management is the largest application segment and migraine is the fastest growing segment owing to the high incidence rate.The spinal cord stimulation has huge potential to treat widespread chronic back pain. Around 20% of adult Americans experience chronic pain.

Recently, USFDA and similar regulatory agencies have approved many products of the SCS technology, for instance Senza SCS System by Nevro Corporation and Proclaim Elite SCS by St. Jude Medical. The use of technology is expanding to new indications such as failed-back surgery syndrome, refractory angina pectoris, peripheral vascular disease, and complex regional pain syndrome. Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) market is projected to exhibit significant growth due to high adoption rate in developed economies for neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, which have no known cure. The use of DBS is expanding to new indications such as severe obsessive-compulsive disorder, treatment-resistant depression, Alzheimer’s type dementia, and movement disorders.

Tremor is one of the major applications of neuromodulation devices. Tremor is a nerve disorder characterized by uncontrollable shaking or tremors in different parts of the body such as hands, arms, head, larynx (voice box), tongue, and chin. Tremor affects several million people above the age of 40 years. It is majorly caused due to genetic mutations. Tremor impairs routine activities, such as eating, drinking, and writing of patients.

Number of implantable deep brain stimulators is now available for the management of tremors. For instance, Medtronic’s deep brain neurostimulators are implanted surgically within the thalamus, which is the brain’s communication center. The lead is connected to an implanted pulse generator by an extension wire running beneath the skin. The electrical stimulation can be noninvasively adjusted to block signals that cause disabling motor symptoms of essential tremor. Increasing prevalence of this disorder, technological improvement in neurostimulator devices, and increasing FDA approvals for neurostimulators are expected to drive the market.

North America is the most attractive market in the global neuromodulation industry and is expected to be the first preference for new entrants due to the increasing end-use in the region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market; hence the established players are focusing on the region.

Government and private initiatives to increase awareness regarding mental health and increase in incidence of neurological disorders drive the market growth in Asia Pacifc. Japan has the highest revenue share in the region, followed by China. India is projected to witness rapid growth in future due to growing awareness regarding mental disorders and increasing expenditure in the healthcare sector.

In Japan, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency has approved numerous neurostimulators for pain management since 2010 such as Eon Mini and Genesis spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system by St. Jude and Precision Spectra by Boston Scientific. Increase in approval rate of neurostimulators by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) has fueled their adoption in the Japanese market.

The report also provides comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global neuromodulation market such as Medtronic plc, St. Jude Medical, Inc., LivaNova PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, BioControl Medical, Bioness Inc., EnteroMedics Inc, Nevro Corporation and NeuroPace Inc. The report presents competitive market study by analyzing market shares and position of major players, recent strategic moves and detailed profiles of these players.

NEUROMODULATION MARKET KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global neuromodulation market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

The report provides actual historical figures for 2014 and 2015 and provides Y-o-Y forecasts for 2016 to 2022, considering 2015 as base year.

Extensive analysis by product helps in understanding the various types of devices used for the treatment of neurological diseases and other related conditions.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

SWOT analysis studies the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.

NEUROMODULATION MARKET SEGMENTS

The global neuromodulation market is segmented based on technology, applications, material and geography.

By Technology

Internal neuromodulation

Deep Brain Stimulation

Sacral Nerve Stimulation

Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Other Neuromodulation Technologies

External neuromodulation

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

By Application

Chronic Pain Management

Failed back syndrome

Epilepsy

Tremor

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Depression

Dystonia

Gastroparesis

Parkinson’s disease

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Migraine

Other Applications

By Biomaterial

Metallic Biomaterials

Polymeric Biomaterials

Ceramic Biomaterials

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexic

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Malaysia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Israel

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

