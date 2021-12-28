Electrophysiology Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape | by Reportocean

Electrophysiology (EP) is the branch of science that deals with the study of electric activity in the human body. EP devices are used to treat abnormal electrical properties of cell and tissues that leads to various cardiac arrhythmias. Innovative EP technologies are developed to improve the diagnosis and treatment of life-threatening conditions, such as atrial fibrillation (AF), atrial flutter, Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW), atrioventricular nodal reentry tachycardia (AVNRT), and other cardiac arrhythmias.

The growing incidence of AF-one of the most common heart rhythm disorder or arrhythmia is the prime factor to drive the growth of the EP market. In addition, cardiovascular diseases treatment market is assured to grow on account of unmet clinical needs and upcoming treatment modifications.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Increase in baby boomer generation with high-risk of targeted diseases and increase in adoption of EP catheter ablation propels the market growth. Moreover, rise in focus of the key players toward innovative EP technologies (such as 3D mapping systems, novel diagnostic catheters, and laser ablation systems), has fuel the demand for EP devices across various settings in EP labs.

However, stringent government regulations, high cost of the advanced EP devices, preference to pharmaceutical interventions (drugs) over EP treatment devices and dearth of skilled & experienced electrophysiologists are set to restrain the market growth. The world electrophysiology market is projected reach $8,271 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2016 to 2022, from 2015 market value of $3,420 million.

The world electrophysiology market is segmented on the basis of product, indication and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented primarily into EP ablation catheters, EP laboratory devices, EP diagnostic catheters, access devices and others. EP ablation catheter is further sub-segmented into cryoablation EP catheters, radiofrequency EP catheters, microwave EP catheters, laser EP catheters, and navigational advanced mapping accessories.

Radiofrequency EP catheters are further categorized into conventional and irrigated-tip ablation catheters. Radiofrequency EP catheters has the largest market share, owing to high prevalence rate of atrial fibrillation and technological advancements in RF ablation such as irrigated tip catheters, which is found to be superior (in terms of efficacy and safety) than conventional RF ablation.

Cryoablation EP catheter market is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to technological advancements in this sector and preferred option by the physicians to ablate abnormal cardiac cells, where procedural precision is crucial. In addition, EP X-Ray Systems holds remarkable share in the EP market and poised to grow at steady pace due to the growing demand in EP labs to enhance the ability to perform complex procedures with confidence.

Moreover, steerable diagnostic catheters are the driving force behind the growth of conventional EP diagnostic catheters attributed to the rising adoption of these devices gaining FDA approval for the treatment of AF. Based on indication, the market is segmented into atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, atrioventricular nodal reentry tachycardia (AVNRT), Wolff-Parkinson-white syndrome (WPW) and others. Atrial fibrillation holds the highest share in the indication segment owing to the high incident rate and the most common type of cardiac arrhythmia in clinical practice.

The geographical segmentation of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2015, North America accounted for the largest market share of 36.2% in the EP market and estimated to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. The growth in this region is mainly due to the factors such as product innovations, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, U.S. – being the target area for the top players in the market owing to high prevalence rate of AF.

Nevertheless, Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the area with maximum growth potential due to the rising number of cardiovascular diseases, presence of high unmet needs, and increased focus of key players towards emerging markets such as China and India, and increased healthcare spending for the development of improved healthcare infrastructure.

Product development and launch is the mostly adopted strategy in the electrophysiology market followed by acquisition. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the world Electrophysiology market such as:

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Biosense Webster, Inc. (a Johnson & Johnson Company)

Medtronic, Inc.

Siemens AG

GE Healthcare (a division of General Electric Company.)

Philips Healthcare (a division of Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Biotronik SE & Co.KG

Abbott Laboratories.

Microport Scientific Corporation

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the world electrophysiology market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market, by product, helps understand various types of devices used for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome, atrioventricular nodal reentry tachycardia, and other cardiac arrhythmias.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various geographies.

Porter’s Five Forces model will interpret the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of new entrants and substitutes, and competition amongst the key players.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

EP Ablation Catheters

Cryoablation EP Catheters

Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters

Irrigated-tip Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters

Conventional Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters

Microwave Ablation Systems

Laser Ablation Systems

Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories

EP Laboratory Devices

EP X-Ray Systems

3D Mapping Systems

EP Recording Systems

EP Remote Steering Systems

Others

EP Diagnostic Catheters

Conventional EP Diagnostic Catheters

Steerable Diagnostic Catheters

Fixed Diagnostic Catheters

Advanced EP Diagnostic Catheters

Ultrasound EP Diagnostic Catheters

Access Devices

Others

By Indication

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Atrial Flutter

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Egypt

Israel

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

