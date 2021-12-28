Advanced Wound Care Market 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research | by Report ocean

Traditional wound care and advanced wound care products are used to treat acute and chronic wounds. Chronic wounds take substantial time to heal and are expensive to treat. Advanced wound care has emerged as a standard solution for treating chronic wounds. Traditional wound care products are being substituted by advanced wound care products due to their efficacy and effectiveness in managing wounds by enabling faster healing.

The world advanced wound care market was valued at $7,117 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $12,454 million, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Market growth is attributed to the rapid increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, changing lifestyle factors, and attempts to reduce the duration of hospital stays to limit the surgical costs. In addition, the demand for advanced wound care market is driven by favorable reimbursement scenario, increasing healthcare expenditure by the government, and rising inclination towards products that enhance therapeutic outcomes. However, high cost of advanced wound care products coupled with low awareness, especially in underdeveloped countries such as Nigeria, Afghanistan, and Bhutan, are expected to restrain the market growth.

The world advanced wound care market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and geography. By product type, it is segmented into infection management, exudate management, active wound care, and therapy devices. Infection management is the leading segment, which is further divided into silver dressings, non-silver dressings, and collagens. Based on application, it is bifurcated into chronic wound care and acute wound care. On the basis of end user, it is divided into hospitals and community centers. In terms of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America was the leading revenue-generating region, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.4%, owing to growing demand for advanced wound care products, rising geriatric population, and increasing unmet medical needs.

Companies included in this report are:

3M Company

Smith & Nephew plc

Coloplast A/S

Medtronic plc

Acelity L.P. Inc.

ConvaTec Healthcare B S.?.r.l.

M?lnlycke Health Care AB (a subsidiary of INVESTOR AB)

BSN Medical GmbH

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the advanced wound care market across major geographies and total revenue generated during the forecast period.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2015 to 2022 is presented, which assists the manufacturers to analyze the market.

The projections in the report are made by analyzing the current market trends and highlighting the market potential, in terms of value.

Extensive analysis is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative market trends to facilitate the stakeholders in understanding the situations prevailing in the market.

SWOT analysis studies the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.

ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Product Type

Infection Management

Silver Wound Dressings

Non-Silver Dressings

Collagens

Exudate Management

Hydrocolloids

Foam Dressings

Alginates

Hydrogels

Active Wound Care

Skin Substitutes

Growth Factors

Therapy Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

Electromagnetic Therapy Devices

Others (Pressure Relief Devices, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Ultraviolet Devices, Ultrasound Devices, Whirlpool Therapy Devices)

By Application

Chronic Wound Care

Pressure Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Arterial Ulcers

Acute Wound Care

Burns & Trauma

Surgical Wounds

By End User

Hospitals

Community Centers

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

