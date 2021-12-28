Medical Implants Market 2021 Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape | by Report Ocean

Medical implants are permanent devices such as pacemakers or temporary devices such as fracture plates which are removed once their function is completed. These implants are made up of bone, tissue, skin, ceramics, metals, plastics, and other natural materials. The world medical implants market is estimated to reach $116,300 million by 2027.

The growth in the medical implants market is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the rapidly ageing population. Moreover, increased awareness and technological advancements in medical implants are further supporting the growth of the market. However, high implantation cost and lack of expertise are some of the factors restraining the growth of the medical implants market.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The world medical implants market is segmented on the basis of product type, material, and geography. Based on product type, the market is categorized into four major classes, namely, pacing devices, stents, structural cardiac implants, neurostimulators, spinal implants, ophthalmic implants, orthopedic implants, dental implants, breast implants, and facial implants.

The orthopedic implants market was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2015, due to the stressful hyperactive lifestyle, unhealthy food habits, growing number of aging population and advancement in medical technologies. Neurostimulators is estimated to be the fastest growing segment, due to increasing prevalence of neurological diseases and rising ageing population. By material type, medical implants are segmented into metallic biomaterials, ceramic biomaterials, polymers biomaterials, and natural biomaterials. Based on geography, market is segmented into four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The report provides comprehensive analyses of the key players operating in the medical implants market such as Medtronic plc, Johnson and Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., LivaNova PLC, Stryker Incorporated, Smith and Nephew plc, Straumann Holding AG., Globus Medical, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., NuVasive, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., and Conmed Corporation.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the world medical implants market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 that would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the world medical implants market, by product, helps in understanding the various types of devices used for the treatment of chronic diseases and other related cardiac conditions.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographic regions.

SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.

MEDICAL IMPLANTS MARKET SEGMENTS:

Theworldmedical implants market is segmented into product, biomaterial,and geography.

By Product

Orthopedic Implants

Reconstructive Joint Replacements

Knee Replacement Implants

Hip Replacement Implants

Extremities

Orthobiologics

Trauma & Craniomaxillofacial

Cardiovascular Implants

Pacing Devices

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices (CRTs)

CRT-P (CRT with pacemaker function)

CRT-D (CRT with pacemaker and ICD function)

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (T-ICDs)

Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICDs)

Stents

Coronary stents

Drug-eluting stents (DES)

Bare-metal coronary stents

Bioabsorbable stents

Peripheral stents

Iliac

Femoral-popliteal

Renal

Carotid

Stent-related Implants

Synthetic grafts

Vena cava filters

Structural Cardiac Implants

Mechanical heart valves

Implantable ventricular-assist devices

Left ventricular assist device (LVAD)

Rightventricular assist device (RVAD)

Biventricular assist device (BIVAD)

Spinal Implants

Interbody fusion devices

Thoracolumbar devices

Cervical fixation devices

Spinal electrical stimulation

Vertebral compression fracture (VCF) devices

Motion preservation devices

Neurostimulators

Deep brain stimulation (DBS)

Sacral nerve stimulation (SNS)

Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS)

Other neurostimulators

Ophthalmic Implants

Intraocular lens

Glaucoma implants

Dental Implants

Plate form dental implants

Root form dental implants

Breast Implants

Facial Implants

By Biomaterial

Metallic Biomaterials

Ceramic Biomaterials

Polymers Biomaterials

Natural Biomaterials

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

